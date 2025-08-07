The Grower Group Alliance is reeling from a complete funding cut from the State Government in the latest Budget, a move that chief executive Rikki Foss says is “surprising” and “disappointing”. Listed as a line item in the State Budget for the first time, Ms Foss said she was taken by surprise when GGA was assigned no funding at all. In 2019 GGA was granted $7.3million over six years by the State Government, but that funding has ceased. “The minister has not given us any formal response, but what we do know is that she’s got a strong desire for growers to pay more, and the grains industry in particular is very buoyant and has had a very good season,” she said. “When you unpack the levies and the contributions that growers are making, that is one component, but we also know that the activity that’s happening within grower groups — they’re already giving so much time, and voluntarily.” Ms Foss is worried the funding cut will force staff to vacate office premises and leave the not-for-profit organisation with “no home”, office, cars, or IT equipment as operating costs increase and funding is reduced. Along with its Perth office, GGA also has offices in Merredin, Narrogin, Albany and Bunbury. GGA said it has lodged a request with the State Government to remain in its current premises, but has yet to hear back. In its funding model GGA receives more than 70 per cent of funding from the Federal Government, 30 per cent from research and development councils, and less than two per cent of funding from the WA State Government. Ms Foss said GGA heavily relied on base funding to deliver capacity building and facilitate project funds, many of which have a six to seven per cent administrative fee, into the State. GGA represents about 4000 producers across WA in grain, livestock, and horticulture. “This is not about GGA sitting in Perth, but it’s what GGA delivers to the regions and how they foster that network,” Ms Foss said. A letter sent to GGA members last week thanked DPIRD staff and executives who had worked closely with GGA over the course of the collaboration. The letter states GGA invested “considerable effort” over the span of 18 months to extend the DPIRD and GGA collaboration beyond 2025. “The WA Government’s vision with the DPIRD-GGA Collaboration created a step change in the GGA network’s capacity to attract and deliver larger Commonwealth projects, and we had a plan to further leverage the State Government’s investment into the future,” the letter said. “The DPIRD-GGA Collaboration has meant more Commonwealth funding has come to WA than ever before. “The Government has made clear its belief that future base financing of GGA should be borne by you — GGA members, and by the farming enterprises we all serve to support. “GGA sees this as a significant risk of losing WA’s access to our future fair share of funding from Canberra.” In a Legislative Assembly Committee on July 2 Hannah Beazley MLA, on behalf of Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis, said that a view had been reached that GGA has become financially sustainable following a review of the joint collaboration prior to its conclusion. Ms Beazley said since 2019, DPIRD has provided GGA with $7.03 million in cash and in-kind support over the six-year collaborative term. “GGA has ongoing commitments to deliver other projects and programs, including the South-West Western Australia Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub, the National Industry-led Carbon Farming Outreach program and the RiskWi$e risk management program in WA,” she said. Ms Foss said GGA has also provided the State with cash and in-kind value exceeding $90 million over the life of the collaboration with DPIRD. “The initial target for projects for the collaboration was $12 million and we are tracking over $70 million — and in the lifetime of the collaboration we brought $90 million cash and in-kind value to the State,” she said. “We’ve exceeded what the collaboration asked us to do.” Shadow agriculture Minister Lachlan Hunter MLA said the funding cut was “cowardly and short-sighted”, undermining years of work by productive and forward-thinking grower groups. “Labor demanded a report, forced GGA to jump through bureaucratic hoops, and then pulled the pin at the last possible moment,” he said. “First they shut down live sheep exports, now they’re cutting funding to the very innovators working the future of our agriculture sector. “This is a minimal investment with maximum return. Labor should be backing this, not binning it.” Ms Jarvis has been contacted for comment.