The Hobley family of Wiringa Park Merino stud in Nyabing aim to breed rams for the climate of today and well into the future. Stud co-principal Allan Hobley said great importance was in maintaining consistent breeding objectives to create a product that not only met the needs of the current sheep producer, but importantly, sheep that have the ability to evolve into modern agriculture. “We are mindful of producing a well-balanced Poll Merino with the ability to cut wool without being over complicated and the ability to turn off lambs prior to the break of the season — these are the stud’s key drivers,” he said. “Wiringa Park has a proven track record in this direction — fast maturing lambs with high, weaning weights and exceptional wool quality that is highly sought after by the processes. “While our focus is on creating a product that is commercially profitable we also aim to breed top shelf stud sires.” Mr Hobley said WP stud sire 200037, named Prince Philip, had bred extremely well across three mainlands of Australia showing his versatility in a wide range of environments. “His ability to breed high fleece weight good carcass animals with early growth has been exceptional,” he said.. The first offering of Prince Philip (200037) sons will be available at this year’s on-property Wiringa Park Poll Merino Ram Sale on Thursday, September 14 at 1pm with 200 rams on offer and quality throughout the whole catalogue. Mr Hobley said Prince Philip’s son WP King Charles (220450) was recently sold in Bendigo for a stud record $70,000 to Lachlan Poll Merino stud in Forbes, New South Wales. “King Charles (220450) was a great example of what Prince Philip (200037) has bred — extremely well-balanced young ram with an Australian Sheep Breeding Value fleece weight that ranks in the top of 5 per cent (38.9) on the Merinoselect data base. “His (King Charles) weaning weight of 7.69 per cent is also in the top 5 per cent. “We have used him in our artificial insemination program and have lambs on the ground that show promising signs.” Mr Hobley said the upcoming ram sale would have ASBV data as well as current wool test and body weights on all rams. The Hobley family will conduct an inspection day on-property on Wednesday, August 16 and will have a display of rams at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo on August 17 and 18. A display of Wiringa Park rams will also be available at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days on September 6 and 7. “We welcome and encourage all interested sheep producers to come visit Wiringa Park at any time,” Mr Hobley said. Wiringa Park is located 13km south of Nyabing on the Nyabing South Road.