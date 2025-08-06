Woodyarrup Merino and Poll Merinos pivotal in genetic gains

Most sheep producers understand the crucial role genetics play in meat and wool production, given the substantial impact genes have on important traits. Traits that pertain to progressive sheepmeat and wool production include live weights, growth rates, fibre diameter, wool cut and meat quality. There is still however a lot of confusion surrounding how long it takes to see the benefits of genetic change in a commercial flock, and the potential return on investment. Woodyarrup Merino and Poll Merino stud technical consultant Dr Paul Swan said this was because of the complexity of the real world for sheep breeders compared to the convenient simplicity of genetic theory. “If it was easy to produce top one per cent performers, everyone would have them,” he said. “The commercial reality of breeding consistently profitable Merino requires simultaneously dealing with thousands of individuals, each with hundreds of cullable traits, while also dealing with climatic extremes, and market ups and downs. “It requires the patience to work through the natural antagonisms which exist between some traits, which results in slow progress toward hard-to-achieve outcomes.” While it may take many years to achieve complete genetic change across an entire flock, Dr Swan said it was important to realise that change compounds over that time and the greatest impact is seen early on. He said for this reason, and particularly in flocks starting from a low baseline, many growers who invest in superior genetics see the benefits much faster than they expect. “The amount of time it takes for the new genetics to become the norm in a flock depends on how fast growers are prepared to implement the new genetic program and how quickly they turn over their ewe base,” Dr Swan said. “But mostly speaking, within five years they will see around 50 per cent of the total impact they’re likely to see. “By that stage, growers will have turned over their entire ram battery, about 40 to 50 per cent of the ewe flock will be carrying the new genetics, and the lambs coming through will be second crosses to the new genetics.” Dr Swan said with the foundation well-established, it simply becomes a matter of rolling along, and genetic gain starts to accumulate extremely quickly from that point onwards. “If done strategically, introducing new genetics can result in substantially higher productivity and profitability,” he said. “Woodyarrup clients, for example, and particularly those who have been on the genetic journey for a while, are cutting an extra kilo or two of wool, and at a micron finer, than the average WA wool producer. “The number of adult ewe fleeces required to fill a bale will be falling, and they also have higher marking percentages than the average and are turning off larger lambs.” Dr Swan said growers could confidently expect to see such results with aligning their flock to the right genetics. The team at Woodyarrup offer assistance in developing a strategy or advice on determining the best genetic package for producers’ flocks — this includes a free consultation with Dr Swan. To find out more contact Woodyarrup stud principal Craig Dewar on 0429 100 239. WOODYARRUP MERINO AND POLL MERINO RAM SALE Sale: Tuesday, October 7 On offer: 260 rams Information: 0429 100 239