A Broomehill-bred Merino ram sold to a top of $12,000 at the Dewar family’s 17th Annual On-property Ram Sale that attracted 40 registered buyers for an offering of quality woolled Merino and Poll Merino sires. The sale, conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus on October 1, offered a total of 249 rams resulting in 227 sold for an average price of $2117, up $43/head on last year when 238 rams sold for an average price of $2074. The 82 per cent clearance rate was a driver of the sale’s success, but also the 59 Poll Merino line-up that resulted in 45 sold to a top of $5800 and average price of $2629, up $193 on last year when 61 sold for an average of $2436. MERINO A total of 170 Merino rams went under the hammer with 162 sold to a top of $12,000 and average price of $1975, up $25/head on last year when 177 Merino rams sold for an average price of $1950. The sale topper, Woodyarrup tag 261 — a Merino ram offered as lot 1 was secured by Tasmania-based Brooklands Merino stud principal Gavin Nichols. Mr Nichols said it was his first WA ram after having a look at the Woodyarrup Merino at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo in July. “The wool type impressed me, thought I would try it and see how it goes,” he said. “We’ve been breeding horned Merinos for 100 years and a good one is hard to find — they cut a lot of wool.” Mr Nichols said the ram would go into his family’s stud program of about 600 horn ewes. They sell about 100 rams each year and run an additional commercial wool enterprise. The 18.8 fibre diameter March-shorn ram that weighed 134.5kg was ET-bred by Woodyarrup sire 201937, recorded a 2.9 SD, 15.3 CV, and a comfort factor of 99.8 per cent. Woodyarrup tag 261, that goes back to grandsire Wanganella 170470 and a top Woodyarrup dam 160306, recored Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 7.89 PWT, 10.98 YWT, -1.95 YFD, -1/32 AFD, 38.40 YCFW, 36.91 ACFW, -0.46 YSS, and 0.21 EBWR. It also had Merinoselect indexes of 195.31 WP, 184.94 FW, and 144.86 SM. Woodyarrup studmaster Craig Dewar said the big stretchy ram, listed as a sire to look out for, carried excellent skin and was a “wool machine” with a “big sirey head”. Other than picking up a first-time buyer on the sale topper, Mr Dewar was very pleased to have another new buyer active on Merino rams. Tambellup woolgrowers Neil, Winton and Daniel Nazzari secured a total of 18 Merino rams to a top of $3300 and average price of $2128. After 70 years of breeding a Pooginook-blood Merino flock of 5000 self-replacing ewes, going back three generations to the late Jack Nazzari, grandson Winton said Merino rams were no longer available at the NSW-based Pooginook Merino stud, which had resorted to offering all Poll Merinos. “We were selecting for similar well-nourished wool types at Woodyarrup and happy with our selections,” Winton said. The Nazzari brothers may be in for an added lift in woolcut with Mr Dewar claiming Woodyarrup progeny cut 9 per cent more wool than the national average and are half a micron finer with higher staple strength. Repeat buying account Quariading-based Arethusa Farming, secured a Woodyarrup 201937 sired son for $4200 and took home another Merino ram sired by W 220121 for $3400 Volume Merino ram buyers were Cranbrook woolgrowers Sean Morgan and his son Corey, who secured 20 rams to a top of $3600 and average price of $2350. Sean Morgan said the sale line-up had good wools with a variation of selection for his flock’s requirements. POLL MERINO The catalogue of 59 Poll Merinos resulted in 45 sold to a top of $5800 and average price of $2629. The sale-topper, Woodyarrup 159, was secured by the Edwards family, who trade as RM & TF Edwards in Ravensthorpe. Justin and Ray Edwards were back to their second Woodyarrup sale to select “beautiful wool types” with visual constitution appeal. Running a Dohne flock for the past 15 years, the Edwards have “cut-back” to 750 self-replacing breeders in their rebuilding efforts to produce an average of 18.5 fibre diameter. Their top-pick, W 159, was by another sire “to look out for” — W Poll 200151, that presented a fusion of great bone and productivity going back to a Glenlea Park sire. This sale Poll Merino ram that weighed 133.5kg, measured a fibre diameter of 21.1, 3.0 SD, 14.1 CV, and 99.4 CF and had ASBVs of 9.41 PWT, 11.61 YWT, -1.58 YFD, -1.18 AFD, 25.30 YCFW, 25.71 ACFW, and 1.01 YSS. The Edwards also secured another 18.5 micron Poll Merino ram, W 033 offered as lot 4 for $5000. The Letter family, of Tambellup, secured the $5000 equal second top-priced Poll Merino ram, W329 offered as lot 3. This ram was sired by Wiringa Park 200037 that was proven as an outstanding Poll sire on the national stage. Two other $4200 Poll Merino rams were secured each by account Wangeling Nominees of Wagin and the other to first-time buyer account Oldham Ag of Frankland.