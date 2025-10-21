Corrigin woolgrowers Greg and Ben Doyle were taken by the “long and stretchy” ram at the Dewar family’s 18th Annual Woodyarrup Merino and Poll Merino Ram Sale, bidding to a top of $7000 for its quick growing appeal. The sale, held at Broomehill with 45 registered buyers, was conducted by Elders with an offering of 252 rams resulting in 231 sold for an average price of $2347/head. This was up $426/head on last year when 229 rams sold to a top of $12,000 and average price of $1921. With wool prices on the rise, the confidence of woolgrowers was evident at the sale with buyers competitive on their bidding throughout the catalogue. Merinos The Woodyarrup Merino offering of 165 rams sold 160 to a top of $7000 and average price of $2514, up $627/head on last year when 170 sold for an average price of $1887. The Doyle family of Wylivere Farms, who are regular return buyers, secured the top three Merinos from lots 1 to 3 paying an average price of $5667/head. Their top pick from pen 1, Woodyarrup tag 240213, weighed in at 135kg and came with a 18.8 FD, 2.8 SD, 14.9 CV, and a 99.6 CF. Sired by Woodyarrup tag 222415, the sale topper recorded Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 7.8 PWT, 10.5 YWT, -2.1 YFD, -2.1 AFD, plus a 33.1 YCFW, 33.5 ACFW, and a -1.3 YSS. It was in the top 5 per cent for two indexes including 198.1 for the wool production index and 201 for the fine wool index, while having a sustainable index of 150.3. Greg Doyle said the trio of rams would go to work in his family’s 400 head nucleus to breed flock rams for a commercial breeding flock of 5000. “We aim to target 60 per cent of our sheep income from producing quality wool and sell into the meat trade to claim the other 40 per cent off good dual-purpose Merinos,” he said. The volume buyers on the Merino rams included Winton and Neal Nazzari, who trade as JH Nazzari & Co at Tambellup, who were back for their second selections of Woodyarrup Merino rams. They secured a total of 21 rams to a top of $4400 and average price of $2595. Winton said they were after bright and white wool type – 18.5 to 20.5 micron with style plus good body structure to run in their commercial self-replacing flock of 5000 breeders. “We were using Pooginook Merinos for many years, but Woodyarrup bloodlines are of reasonable similar wool style,” he said. Happy with wool prices claiming, “it is where it should be”, Cranbrook woolgrower Sean Morgan, who trades as Morgan Brothers, secured 23 Merino rams to a top of $4100 and average price of $2904. Mr Morgan said he was selecting for big-framed bodies with good birthweights for his family’s flock of 4500 self-replacing breeders. New buying account IG & SB Rutherford & Sons of Duranillin secured Merino rams for $4000, $3000 and bought a Poll Merino for $1000. Poll Merinos The Poll Merino catalogue offered 87 rams that resulted in 71 sold to a top of $5200 and average price of $1970, down $50/head on last year when 59 sold to a top of $5800 and average price of $2020. The sale topper was secured by repeat buyer Justin Edwards, who trades as RM and TF Edwards in Ravensthorpe. Mr Edwards said he was a three-year return buyer for Woodyarrup Poll Merino rams to run over his commercial flock of 750 self-replacing breeders. The top-priced 121kg Poll Merino ram, Woodyarrup tag 240043, was sired by Wiringa Park tag 200037 and tested 20.6 FD, 3.8 SD, 18.4 CV, and a 99.0 CF. It had ASBVs of 6.8 PWT, 7.5 YWT, -0.7 YFD, -0.6 AFD, 39.1 YCFW, 35.7 ACFW, and a 0.2 YSS. The ram was in the top 5 per cent for its wool production index (195.6) and also had a fine wool index of 184.8 and a sustainable Merino index of 158.3. The Letter family, who trades as JJ & AE Letter in Tambellup, returned to the sale to secure three Poll Merino rams to a top of $4400 and average price of $3400. New buying account AM & TL Willmott of Tambellup secured a Poll Merino ram for $4200.