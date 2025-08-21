WA Merino field days combined with the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale had 35 studs displaying and or showing Merino and Poll Merinos at various locations throughout the Great Southern. The field days began on August 13 at the Williams Sportsground and at the Mullan family’s on-property venue at Wickepin, before the Gnowangerup, Broomehill, and Nyabing stud Merino breeders hosted on-property field days on August 14 at five studs. The pace picked up at the expo on August 15-16 when the Great Southern Merino Sheepbreeders’ Association president Andrew Rintoul welcomed a large crowd to the Katanning Leisure Centre that held 500 sheep. Day one at the expo had judges naming their champions before participants enjoyed the Rabobank sponsored sundowner which featured the Katanning Runway Show with AWI supplying woollen fashion garments modelled by volunteers from industry representatives. Visitors, including a Rabobank WA sheep and wool tour group headed by New Zealand-based senior analyst for animal protein Jen Corkran, enjoyed an evening meal and conversation with local stud breeders. Day two at the expo put up 15 stud rams for sale in what was a postive result to kick off the upcoming ram selling season. Mr Rintoul said the successful field days and expo capped off a fantastic week-long event for the WA Merino industry.