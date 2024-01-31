WoolProducers Australia has pulled its support for the mandatory electronic tagging of sheep and farmed goats over funding concerns and worries the system will not be “harmonised” nationwide. The government-imposed decision to roll out mandatory eID for sheep and farmed goats was announced in September 2022 in a bid to bolster biosecurity and traceability in the sheep and goat industries. The program was originally planned to come into affect in January this year, but the roll-out was pushed back to July 2026 amid farmers’ mounting concerns over the financial costs of implementation. WPA — the peak national body for Australian wool growers — had backed the proposal but pulled its support this week, citing worries the process in its current form would be too costly for farmers and would not be a harmonised system. “While understanding the importance of traceability in the broader context of biosecurity, WoolProducers have decided to withdraw our support for mandatory eID for sheep given ongoing concerns with how this process is unfolding,” WPA chief executive Jo Hall said. “We don’t believe the system as proposed is the gold standard, and we don’t want to end up with an ad hoc approach to traceability and biosecurity. “We can’t in good faith continue to support this in its current form.“ Ms Hall also said the proposed Government funding for farmers — $46.7 million committed in the 2022-23 Federal Budget — did not measure up to the estimated costs for implementing eID across Australia. “The costings for the roll-out of this system has been independently estimated to be $830 million over 10 years,” she said. “While the funding commitment that has been received to date from State and Federal governments is welcomed, it is still a long way short of the required financial assistance.” Ms Hall added that the program in its current form would not see States working together on the traceability front, citing concerns over the “lack of commitment” from some stakeholders in achieving national harmonisation. “Australia trades as a nation, and as such we must have a nationally consistent traceability system that delivers harmonised biosecurity outcomes across all States and Territories,” she said. “There is no point placing an increased financial burden on wool growers if there is not enhanced biosecurity outcomes by continuing to have a piecemeal approach to sheep traceability.” WA’s two peak farm bodies are at odds over the issue, with WAFarmers supporting the move to mandatory eID while the Pastoralists and Graziers Association has refused to back it. When asked if the Government would consider WPA’s concerns, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry ruled out changing the eID model as it currently stands. “The Australian Government and industry continue to work collaboratively, including through the Sheep and Goat Traceability Task Force of which WoolProducers Australia is a member, to support the September 2022 agreement by all Australian agriculture ministers to implement individual eID for sheep and goats nationally, commencing 1 January 2025,” a DAFF spokesperson said. “Implementation is progressing consistent with State and Territory government timelines outlined in the National Implementation Plan, which includes State and Territory transition support arrangements where announced.” Ms Hall did not rule out WPA recommitting it’s support for the the eID plan — but only if changes were made. “I’m not sure what the next steps are in this process, but if it means there is a chance for further conversations and a chance to reach that harmonised outcome, we’re happy to support that,” she said.