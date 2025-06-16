Young Sheep Handlers Expo: It’s time to show sheep

The second annual Young Sheep Handlers Expo to be held at the Claremont Showgrounds is gearing up to teach livestock showmanship to young people, many who have never been near a sheep. This year’s extended three-day expo from July 10 to 12 follows on from the success of last year’s inaugural event, but with an extra day added for new activities. It will offer participants from 9 to 22 years old an opportunity to learn about sheep handling, husbandry and showing. Last year, 35 young people took part in the two-day event to hone their skills in livestock preparation, handling, ringcraft and judging and a chance to be awarded the young Sheep Handler Award of Excellence ribbon. Murdoch University agriculture science student Kira Bunter said it was her assigned Wiltshire Horn sheep with a high degree of handling difficulty that earned her the top award. “I have always loved animals,” she said. Ms Bunter was sponsored to attend the South Australian Sheep Expo, where she gained further “amazing” handling experience and was awarded a third place title for her efforts. This year’s expo has a field of expert leaders including Royal Agricultural Society of WA’s Perth Royal Show sheep committee councillor in charge Peter Gelmi and Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association of WA president Donald Cochrane. They jointly founded the expo to give youth the opportunity to gain hands on experience at working with farm animals. Mr Gelmi said this year’s new activities included public speaking, sausage making, and a showcase of wool spinning and weaving. “We added the extra day for added activities and so participants have more time to get to know their assigned sheep,” he said. Mr Cochrane said there was an expected enrolment of 50 young people this year. “Most interest is from Perth’s surrounding lifestyle suburbs — youth that want to enjoy and gain from the experience of handling sheep,” he said. “We have experienced speakers to teach ringcraft — how to handle sheep in the showring. “Some of last year’s participants took up opportunities, including a youngster that was accepted to enrol at WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin.” To find out more, contact Peter Gelmi at 0429 846 233 or Natalie Raynor at 0414 682 286.