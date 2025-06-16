Monash University scientists have developed a new model for thermo-sensing plants which could revolutionise agriculture. They found that plants sense and respond to temperature through decentralised genetic networks of proteins and biological processes. This challenges the long-standing theory that plants, like humans, rely on a single internal ‘thermometer’ to sense temperature. The resulting “designer crops” would be tailored to climates of individual regions. As put forth in a review of plant biology research, published in Science, an international team has redefined previously held theories about how plants sense and respond to temperature and develop a new model for thermo-sensing plants. They found that plants sense and respond to temperature through decentralised genetic networks of proteins and biological processes, challenging the long-standing theory that plants, like humans, rely on a single internal ‘thermometer’ to sense temperature. Lead researcher Professor Sureshkumar Balasubramanian, of Monash University of Biological Sciences, said the research would help in the efforts to address climate change. “This discovery could transform our approach to addressing critical food insecurity in coming decades, as we grapple with the harmful consequences of climate change,” he said. “Understanding how plants naturally integrate temperature into their growth and defence systems opens the door to precision breeding and AI-assisted approaches to enhance crop resilience. “Effectively, this means we can grow designer crops that are tailored to the local climate of a particular region.” Prof. Balasubramanian said this was critically important to ensuring food security as phenomena like floods and drought were increasingly impacting agriculture in areas where they were not previously a regular occurrence. “The dispersed sensing model presented here opens up multitude of opportunities for making designer crops a reality on Australian farms, providing hope for farmers who grapple with increasing climate extremes,” he said. Co-author Dr Sridevi Sureshkumar, from Monash University School of Biological Sciences, said the theoretical designer crops, which are now possible because of the research, will be a league above modified crops already in use around the world. “Now that we have been able to identify exactly which elements within the plants are temperature-responsive, we can genetically manipulate them with greater accuracy,” she said. “We can determine the specific combinations of manipulations that can produce bespoke solutions. “Think of it like personalised medicine but for plants; this will revolutionise the way we think about agriculture moving forward.” The research has been led by Monash University in collaboration with Monash alumnus Dr Avilash Singh Yadav at Cornell University in the United States and Professor Alok Sinha at the National Institute of Plant Genome Research in India. To view the research paper, visit: https://doi.org/10.1126/science.adv5407.