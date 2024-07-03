The Country Women’s Association of WA opened it’s first branch in the Wheatbelt town of Nungarin in July, 1924. A hundred years on, the organisation is still supporting local communities and fostering friendships, establishing itself as not only an Aussie icon, but a deep vein in WA’s history. Through the years, the group would prove both flexible and formidable. Whether it was bush fires, floods, droughts, personal disasters or political policy threatening to make cuts to rural education — CWA of WA rose to the challenge to support its community. CWA of WA president Anne Gething and CEO Trish Langton said the organisation was built on “purposeful friendship”. “I think the idea is that they knew that hard times were always a part of living in the country in Australia,” Ms Langdon said. “West Australians know that if you live in the country . . . there’s always going to be something that’ll happen. There will always be a natural disaster, or something unpredictable and uncertain. “So therefore, (they thought) let’s use the good times to make sure we’re prepared for the bad times.” But it was not just about giving back to the communities. It was about finding mateship with each other, during a time and environment that was male-dominated and unforgiving. “When (CWA of WA) first started, it was an absolute lifeline for those women who were lonely and isolated,” Ms Langdon said. “They were looking after their families, they were really strong women, and they just got on with it — but CWA gave them an outlet, just a nice way of being able to be friends and be women, and to have time for themselves.” Ms Gething said CWA was about “women supporting women and families”. “Some women have had rotten luck or tragedy in their lives. The CWA gives women something to look forward to, to take their mind off things, to feel safe.” Ms Langdon said CWA delivered friendship to the people who needed it most — from the women in the Wheatbelt to those all the way up in the Kimberley, who would tune into meetings via the two-way radio. “For me, I think it’s the story of resilient women. It’s a story of women who – to an extent – found their identity,” she said. THE GREAT DEPRESSION, WAR EFFORTS, AND AN ICONIC COOKBOOK Within the first 12 months of the Nungarin branch opening, several other branches would spring up, and the organisation would hold it’s first inaugural State conference at the Queen’s Hall, Perth, in 1925. Mabel Craven-Griffith would be elected as the first president during the conference, and Lady Katherine Campion, the wife of the then WA Governor Sir William Campion, was bestowed as the patron. The early 1930s saw a growth in new members and branch openings, but the Great Depression severely affected WA’s primary industry and created poverty in the regions. CWA of WA provided stress relief to struggling families and the unemployed through donations and fundraising. The iconic CWA Cookery Book and Household Hints was first published in 1936, born out of CWA’s efforts to help those in need. “Money raised from the book sales was put back into the local community – to families or groups of people who were doing it tough or needing some extra assistance,” Ms Gething said. During the the 1940s, World War II saw the CWA of WA provide sheepskin vests and gloves, woollen garments and blankets, and camouflage nets to servicemen. To help the rural workforce at the time, the group also opened the Land Girls Scheme in Pinjarra — a program which offered farm training for girls and women. During this time, CWA of WA advocated for rural education by opening student boarding hostels across the State. RECOGNITION AND RURAL ADVOCACY The Pioneer Women’s Memorial at Kings Park opened in 1968, following six years of planning and major fundraising efforts — which garnered $10,000. In 1980, CWA of WA made it into the WA Fall of Fame during the WA Citizen of the Year ceremony, and was presented with the Gold Swan Award for outstanding community service. The 2000s saw many crises CWA of WA would help. Following the Bali bombings in 2002, the membership coordinated the international air-lift of fresh water. During the droughts which devastated Australia from 2006 to 2010, CWA of WA joined other CWA Associations in Australia to assess applications and distribute millions of dollars to drought-affected families. In 2018, the WA Labor Government decided to close School of the Air, camp schools and the Moora Residential College to save $41 million — a move which would lead to the State CWA’s first rally at the steps of Parliament House. Today, CWA of WA of still going strong, delivering support to its local communities through branches that each have their own unique identity and individuals. In May this year, the organisation commemorated its 100-year history with the publication of A Centenary of CWA Stories - Women of Spirit.