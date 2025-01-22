The latest crop of AFGRI Equipment apprentices have graduated from the dealer’s Apprentice Academy, celebrating their milestone with friends, family, branch and service managers. AFGRI recognised the accomplishments of its fourth-year apprentices and second-year trainees at the 2024 Apprentice Academy graduation, held in December 12 in Middle Swan. The graduation ceremony garnered 120 attendees, as well as branch managers who spoke on the value of the Apprentice Academy and the perseverance and growth of the graduates. As part of graduating the academy’s program, service technician apprentices receive a nationally recognised Certificate III in agriculture and mechanical technology, and parts trainees receive a nationally recognised Certificate III in automotive sales. AGRI CEO Wessel Oosthuizen said the Apprentice Academy, which launched in 2019 in collaboration with Central Regional TAFE, was “integral” to the business and equipped graduates with the expertise and practical experience needed in the industry. “With more than 25 per cent of our workforce comprising apprentices and trainees, this program is essential for supporting not only exceptional service technicians and parts professionals but also the future leaders of our organisation,” he said. “We are dedicated to continually improving the program, to ensure it provides a strong foundation for our graduates to achieve their full potential.” The graduates were also commended on their technical accomplishments and their ability to adapt in a “fast-changing industry”. General manager human resources and occupational health and safety Tim Stubenvoll said the Apprentice Academy represented a “forward-thinking investment in the future of our industry”. “By equipping graduates with cutting-edge skills and hands-on experience, we are building a strong foundation for both AFGRI Equipment and the agricultural sector,” he said. AGRI is recruiting 45 apprentices and 10 parts trainees across its 19 WA branches as part of its 2025 intake for the Apprentice Academy.