The farming industry has welcomed a push by Treasurer Jim Chalmers to prioritise right to repair following the announcement the Federal Government would provide a $900 million productivity carrot to the States. In a speech on November 13, Dr Chalmers pledged Federal Labor would fast-track the use of foreign product safety standards from trusted countries and establish a general right to repair that gave people more choice over where to get things fixed. This, along with a promise to slash red tape around pre-fabricated houses and streamline commercial zones, are tipped to save businesses and consumers a combined $5.4 billion over the next decade. The National Farmers’ Federation welcomed Dr Chalmers’ renewed emphasis on right to repair, but urged the Federal Government to commit to including agricultural machinery in proposed reforms. NFF chief executive officer Tony Mahar said farmers needed greater flexibility for repairing their equipment but unlike other countries, Australia still had no official agreements for right to repair. “Farmers across Australia know all too well the cost of equipment downtime. When machinery is out of action during harvest, it costs time and money,” he said. “We’ve been pursuing the right to repair to give farmers greater flexibility to use a suitably qualified repairer of their choice without fear of voiding warranties and travelling long dist—nces - or waiting excessive periods — to access supplier repairers. “We are encouraged by Treasurer Chalmers’ comments signalling a focus on right to repair, but want to see a firm commitment this will include agricultural machinery.” The Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia’s executive director Gary Northover also welcomed the announcement. “The Treasurer’s announcement provides the opportunity for industry to continue working together with Federal and State Governments to deliver stronger outcomes for agricultural productivity by securing R2R for farmers that protects incomes, improves productivity, and ensures safe operation of agricultural equipment,” he said. Mr Northover said there were dealers across TMA’s network looking for skilled workers to support farmers, and almost 100 per cent of dealers were advertising for workers at “any given time”. “It is essential that efforts to improve productivity also focus on the issue of a skilled workforce, and we now look forward to working with governments, farmers and industry to achieve much-needed benefits for farmers from these new productivity reforms,” he said. GrainGrowers CEO Shona Gawel said the current repair rules limited growers’ choices, and made them “feel less like owners of their machinery, and more like renters”. “When agricultural machinery breaks down, it’s more than an inconvenience — it’s a significant financial loss for growers,” she said. “GrainGrowers will continue to advocate on this issue as long as the need exists. “With the accessibility and cost of parts and labour in the agricultural machinery space seeing little improvement in recent years, it is essential that the sector keeps pushing this agenda forward.”