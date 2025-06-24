WA tractor dealers are faring marginally better than nearly all other states and territories as the nation’s tractor sales slump to their lowest level in five years. Just 800 tractors were sold nationwide in May, down 23 per cent compared to the same month last year, according to the TMA’s latest monthly sale report. Sales are now down 12 per cent compared to the same time last year, with decreases being felt across categories of all sizes and horsepowers. The figures were in line with what Tractor and Machinery Industry Association of WA president Gary Northover said was a “lack of confidence” being felt nationwide. “The combination of drought in the southern states of Victoria and South Australia and flooding in New South Wales has had a significant impact on demand,” he said. “While there have been positive signs in the market for some time, these have now been dashed.” The report revealed the sales slump was being across all states and territories — and across all tractor sizes — with the exception of Tasmania, where sales increased 2 per cent in May. WA sales dipped 10 per cent after surging 21 per cent in April and 14 per cent in March. South Australia and Queensland experienced the biggest dip, with a drop of 35 per cent, followed by Victoria at 23 per cent and New South Wales at 22 per cent. The only sale where sales rose was Tasmania, where sales increased 2 per cent. Mr Northover said the industry had experienced a surge in sales about two years ago, but tractor sales had been declining steadily last year and further this year to a more historical average. “Dealers are expecting a continuation of challenging conditions for some time to come, there remains plenty of inventory in dealers yards and numerous incentives in play aimed at attracting buyers,” he said. Sales of Combine Harvesters enjoyed a small bump, up 15 per cent for the month and now sit 17 per ahead year to date, albeit on very small numbers. Expectations for the full year still sit at around the 700 harvester range compared to previous years of more than 1000 sales. Australia is following what appears to be a global trend, with US tractor sales dipping 12.3 per cent across all classes according to the US’ Association of Equipment Manufacturers.