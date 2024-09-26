With harvest fast approaching, Case IH is promoting the importance of automated and easy-to-use machinery that takes the burden off farmers. Harvest Command, which is already available on the current Case IH Axial-Flow 250 Series, monitors everything from ground speed and engine load all the way up to feed-rate control and sieve settings, which are based on the feedback received from the loss sensors, a grain camera and sieve pressure sensors. These sieve pressure sensors are unique to CNH Industrial brands, including Case IH’s Harvest Command product. The sensors aim for optimal performance of the combine and work by providing for the relay of data concerning the load on the sieve, which in turn allows the system to determine the difference between sieve overload and blow-out losses. A grain camera monitors quality, including cracked and broken grains, as well as foreign material, allowing for the adjustment of settings as required. The Harvest Command automation on the Axial-Flow 250 Series uses 16 sensors to control a total of seven combine functions. Case IH Australia product portfolio manager for crop harvesting Marc Smith said the Harvest Command had enhanced Axial-Flow’s legacy. “Harvest Command is designed to maintain the greatest efficiency for the operator in all conditions, improving grain quality and grain savings through sensing and optimising machine settings,” he said. “Five years on from the launch of Harvest Command, this is still the most impressive combine automation product on the market. “And the positive news for farmers is that we have stock of the Axial-Flow 250 Series combines ready to go for the 2024 harvest, so customers don’t need to wait to harness the efficiency and productivity benefits of features like Harvest Command.”