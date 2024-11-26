The latest model in the Case IH tractor range, the Steiger Quadtrac 715, has won the Tractor of the year 2025 HighPower Category for models of 300 horsepower. The award was presented at EIMA, the International Agricultural and Gardening Machinery Exhibition-Fair, and comes after the Quadtrac’s earlier win of the EIMA Technical Innovation Award. CASE IH has designed the Quadtrac to minimise fuel use, labour hours and soil compaction while being as efficient as possible. The Quatrac features a heavy duty undercarriage with larger drive wheel to maximise positive drive through greater lug engagement and a larger overall footprint boosts traction and reduces soil compaction. This is aided by rubber damped mid rollers, which provide cushioning to absorb shocks and compensate rolling terrain. A European panel of farm machinery journalists judged the competition, and based their assessments on fuel efficiency and emission standards, engine performance, transmission smoothness and reliability. The Quadtrac has a FPT Cursor 16 TST twin-stage-turbo engine, producing 778hp at 1900 revs per minute and a maximum torque of 3356Nm at 1400rpm. A PowerDrive powershift transmission minimises torque loss, while a Mulitcontroller-mounted right-hand powershuttle can switch controls driving direction in combination with a left-hand steering column-mounted shuttle. Other features on the Quadtrac include configurable buttons allowing operators to set up controls to suit preferences, AccuTurn (an automatic headland turn system) and up to 428 litre per minute of oil flow with smart torque hydraulic pump to match demanding implements.