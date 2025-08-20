Case IH’s latest, largest, and most powerful Steiger will make its global debut at the AgQuip Field Days near Gunnedah in New South Wales. The Steiger 785 Quadtrac is Case IH’s most powerful model with a 10 per cent horsepower boost from the previous model and offering more power for Australian farmers. Farmers will be able to take operations and productivity to the next level with the increased horsepower which will allow for larger handling and pulling of implements for maximum yield potential. Case IH ANZ high horsepower product manager Justin Bryant said the unveiling of the exciting new tractor at the AgQuip Field Days was an “amazing opportunity”. “AgQuip visitors will be the first in the world to see this latest evolution of the Steiger range, and really get a sense of what it can offer to Australian farming operations,” he said. “Our farmers deal with some of the most challenging conditions in the world, so their equipment needs to withstand these pressures and deliver in terms of performance and reliability. “The Steiger 785 Quadtrac will not only meet those demands, but with this increase in power and productivity, it will exceed them.” Despite the increase in horsepower the Quadtrac remains agile in its manoeuvrability, and is offered with an optional heavy-duty suspended undercarriage for a smoother experience and minimal soil compaction.