Caterpillar, the world’s biggest manufacturer of earth moving machinery, will celebrate its centenary this year with its roots tracing back to a US merger in 1925. Vintage Tractor and Machinery Association of WA member Stratton Goodall will host his fifth Sunnydale Vintage Day at his Kojonup property on September 6. With a theme of 100 years of Caterpillar, Mr Goodall said his aim was to showcase 100 machines in a sea of yellow. “Caterpillar in Australia is celebrating 75 years (1955) and there are plenty of WA examples confirmed to line up including dozers, loaders, and farm machinery from many local sources,” he said. “This year’s display will include machines in action including earth moving and tractor pulling to demonstrate their full potential plus a tractor parade.” The history of Caterpillar in Australia goes back to the construction of the Snowy Mountains Hydro-Electric Scheme project (1949-1974), one of the biggest engineering projects ever undertaken. Mr Goodall, a vintage machinery enthusiast, said Caterpillar had made incredible advances in mining and agriculture. He has included Caterpillars in his Sunnydale Vintage Day since holding the first event in 2020, after getting inspiration from visiting museums and recognising the machines that built Australia. “We started off small, but since have attracted crowds of between 250 and 300,” he said. “Other vintage machines on display will include stationary engines, trucks, cars, military vehicles, plus blacksmithing and shearing.”. The family day will include a mix of attractions including Clydesdale horses from his wife’s (Emily) stables — “she loves to demonstrate their working ability like grinding grain”. A live band will be included in the day’s entertainment and food stalls will be available. There will be children’s activities including face painting, rides and a petting zoo. Adult admission will be $15 and kids under 12 are free. Free camping will be available from September 5 to 7. To find out more, contact Stratton Goodall on 0427 953 680.