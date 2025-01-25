Conditions remain “challenging” in the farm machinery industry but dealers are expecting sales to pick up and an expansion of the workforce in all States except South Australia, according to the latest nationwide survey. The Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia’s half-yearly business sentiment survey attracted feedback from 124 dealers nationwide in November, of which WA accounted for 18 per cent. “The expectation for increased sales has continued, with combine sales now falling into the same trend as tractors and baler and hay tools,” TMA’s report said. Fifteen per cent of respondents expected new tractor sales would increase in the next six months, up from 12 per cent in the previous survey. Fifteen per cent of respondents also expected new combine harvester sales to lift by the middle of the year, down from 16 per cent in the July survey. Tractor sales across Australia were down 23 per cent in 2024, with just over 11,000 sold, while less than 700 combine harvesters were sold — 35 per cent fewer than in 2023. Just 13 per cent of respondents expected sales of new baler and hay tools, and self-propelled sprayers, to increase in the next six months. Used equipment sales were steady, with 64 per cent of respondents predicting this would remain unchanged. SA was the only State where dealers were looking to cut back staff. Thirty-seven per cent of respondents planned to increase their workforce, up from 28 per cent in July, with WA dealers the most keen to take on new staff. Forty six per cent of respondents had no plans to increase their workforce, while 17 per cent flagged a reduction. Satisfaction with turnover continued to decline, with just 2 per cent of respondents describing current overall turnover as “very good”. Seventeen per cent said overall turnover was “good”, 46 per cent “average”, 30 per cent “poor”, and 5 per cent “very poor”. A further drop in overall turnover was expected in SA in the next six months, while all other States were tipped to remain unchanged. “Overall, the consensus is the satisfaction on current turnover levels are down, a trend continuing from the previous iteration of the survey, with the largest decrease in South Australia,” the report said. “The higher reported inventory levels for new and used machinery from the previous report is also continuing, though the per cent shift between high and average returned to those from the start of the year.”