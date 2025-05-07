Australian farmers are hesitant to adopt autonomous machinery widely until it is more affordable and they have a clearer understanding of what can be an “overwhelming” concept. More than half of the grain farmers who filled in a recent industry survey labelled affordability as a key barrier to adopting fully autonomous machinery, but 61 per cent were still interested to learn more about the technology. The independent survey, commissioned by Grain Producers Australia, the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia and the Society of Precision Agriculture Australia, also showed connectivity and confidence were other key concerns. The three groups have worked together since 2019 to develop the Code of Practice for Agricultural Mobile Field Machinery with Autonomous Functions in Australia and last year announced a three-year partnership to support the code’s implementation. Tractor and Machinery Association executive director Gary Northover said it was essential farmers were able to understand the true cost-benefit of using autonomous technology. He said the Autonomous Farm Machinery Survey showed the requirement for this knowledge would be both a barrier and driver for adoption into the future. “As technology develops and we move towards commercial production of fully autonomous machinery, affordability is going to need to be front of mind,” Mr Northover said. “The solutions that autonomous machinery provide for farmers will always need to outweigh the costs and it is important for us to make sure farmers and manufacturers can work together to find these solutions.” SPAA executive officer Angelique McAvoy said the three groups would help support farmers to navigate what could be an “overwhelming” space. “A key challenge is the confusion between precision ag tools such as GPS and autosteer and true autonomy, such as driverless cropping machinery,” she said. “This knowledge gap highlights the need for clearer communication and education to differentiate assisted guidance from fully autonomous systems.” The survey is one of many the three groups plan to carry out during the next three years as a way to measure farmer sentiment towards autonomous machinery. The inaugural survey comes on the back of the release of a recent report called Autonomous Machinery Use In Australia — A Snapshot, which made brief recommendations about education and outreach, financial and policy support, among other issues. Grain Producers Australia spokesman Andrew Weidemann said the report would be used to guide industry bodies, machinery companies and governments in their approach to the rollout. “Fully autonomous farm machinery is still in the early stages of adoption here in Australia compared to the rest of the world and this almost clean slate is a great opportunity for growers,” Mr Weidemann said. “It is to our benefit to take advantage of new technologies that can boost our global competitiveness in production and efficiency, but it is important that we as farmers have confidence in ourselves and the technology.”