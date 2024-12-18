For the Jones family, this year’s harvest has been made more efficient and productive with the help of Elmer’s HIVE Motherbin. Brad Jones runs the Bungulla Farming enterprise in Tammin with his wife, Kate. They grow barley, wheat, canola and lupins for domestic and export container markets, and grain is also marketed from their 10,000 tonne on-farm storage-holding. The Jones family harvest with three John Deere headers as well as the HIVE Motherbin. They also use two Elmer’s Haulmaster chaser bins and an Agri-Spread spreader sourced from the Waringa Distribution product line-up. The 225-tonne Motherbin has more than doubled the Jones’ in-field grain storage to an excess of 300t. Mr Jones said this has helped remove all bottlenecks and has made harvesting, storage and transporting “efficient, fast and accurate”. “This harvest, we have one truck servicing our on-farm silos and two trucks servicing markets in Perth twice a day,” he said. “Last year the trucks were doing one trip a day to Perth and we were mucking around with bulkheads and chucking grain on the ground and tarping it, which is a big job. “If we had three trucks going into CBH we would probably be held up.” The 225t bin features easy-to-access cleanout gates at the end of each tank, weigh scales, 55-centimenter discharge augers with semi automated fold and movement controls, four-way spout control, Elder’s HM Connect and Pro data management system for tracking weights and loads. The bin is also available in 150t capacity. “It is much quicker and easier because there are no bottlenecks anywhere in the chain. With a bin of this size, 50t only looks like a drop in the bottom of it too,” Mr Jones said. “Recently we loaded two road trains with 136t and it took 15 minutes from the truck tarps coming off, going back on and then getting out the gate. “We also had a storm recently and the trucks were not back from Perth and there were fires on a neighbour’s place, but we had the capacity during the day to push for an extra 20 minutes so the trucks could come in and then load and go.”