A three-section header front that adjusts itself to ground conditions is the latest invention to come from an international collaboration between Australian company Waringa Distribution and German manufacturer Geringhoff. The Geringhoff header front range features three models that incorporate a rigid frame with a flexible cutterbar or a three-sectioned frame with either a rigid cutterbar or flexible cutterbar. The frames also feature the widest centre section with a floating, mechanical drive intake auger for high-yielding crops such as canola. Geringhoff international sales manager Patrick Steidle said the German manufacturer had “significantly improved” the strength of its machine fronts to suit Australia’s tough conditions. “The wings of the three-sectioned frame act independently, allowing it to adjust from one end to the other by up to 760 millimetres. The flexible cutterbar can add another 150mm for total adjustment nearing 1 metre,” he said. “The flexible cutterbar is ideal for harvesting crops like chickpeas, when you want to cut close to the ground. “The reel also remains close to the cutterbar as it flexes, which is especially beneficial for when crops are lodged.” Waringa Distribution general manager Sam Abbott said the two companies were working closer together to improve the durability of fronts and to customise them to local Australian conditions. He also mentioned the fully integrated air system, a Geringhoff-exclusive, which works directly behind the knife to ensure there is minimal harvest loss. The centre knife drive allows for slim side panels, a design aimed at reducing crop disturbance. The Geringhoff header fronts are now available, in time for the upcoming harvest