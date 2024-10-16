EOS Data Analytics, a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, is integrating John Deere data into its crop monitoring platform to simplify the process of managing fields and field operation data. The use of John Deere data will also allow platform users to automatically synchronise information such as field boundaries, fertiliser application, spraying, seeding and harvesting directions from their John Deere operations centre. This new feature automates data transfer which was previously a manual process farmers and agronomists found to be prone to errors and time-consuming. EOSDA product manager Maksym Arslanov said the new feature will make the process of data synchronisation easier. “With the support of John Deere machinery data, we’re making it easier for our users to manage their fields and field operations,” he said. “This feature ensures that EOSDA Crop Monitoring users have access to reliable and timely information that is critical for optimising their agricultural practices.” To use the data integration process, users need to connect their John Deere account to the EOSDA crop monitoring platform and select the fields of interest. Afterwards, field boundaries and machinery data will be automatically synchronised and imported into the EOSDA data manager. With this feature, users can update field boundaries and create detailed maps using the synchronised data. Users can also update field boundaries and continuously update information without needing to overwrite existing data. With the data, farmers can gain accurate insights into field operations to ensure compliance with technical norms and optimise input use. The data can also be used by input suppliers who can conduct internal and external tests with precise data from machinery, and by insurance companies who can get access to reliable data for assessing compliance with operational standards before insuring crops. Consultants can also use the data from field operations to provide informed recommendations to farmers. The John Deere data integration is now available for use by all EOSDA crop monitoring users.