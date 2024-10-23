Grain Producers Australia is calling on farmers across the country to submit evidence on their weed control, after concerns that a new chemical review may restrict the use of spot-spraying technology. A potential ban on automated spot spraying practices is among several proposed changes under the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority’s review of paraquat and diquat. Tammin grower Brad Jones, who has been using weed seeker technology since 2009, said he has saved time and money by using spot spraying. “Without spot spraying capability we would be forced to do a whole paddock spray of paraquat, which is not ideal,” he said. “The issue is, with herbicide resistant rye-grass in particular, we’re limited in control options and without paraquat and diquat, we’d be forced to consider steel (tillage). “This opens up a whole new set of problems when soil movement comes into the picture.” Mr Jones’ operations use a green-on-green and green-on-brown technology via to a camera on the machinery that can inform the spot-spraying system. He said there needs to be “more clear” research to inform chemistry options in the future and to quantify the environmental benefits that come from spot-spraying technology. Grains Producers Australia is preparing a submission to the APVMA process and is calling on growers to submit their own evidence on their automated spot-spraying practices. GPA interim chief executive Peter Arkle said information on how growers use paraquat and diquat, with the use of automated systems or other, would be helpful. “GPA has concerns the science being relied on in the APVMA are not real-world examples that represent how these chemicals fit within Australian context,” he said. Mr Jones said if he was made to revert to a tillage system to control glyphosate resistant weeds, it would have a “knock-on effect” on his farming operations. “When you open up the soil and remove stubble the ground is getting scorched and you’ve got no wind protection,” he said. “When dry sowing at the end of March the ground will be too hot, and it will cook the seed. “Then without soil protection, well we’ve all seen footage of dust storms over Sydney, those will come back when the only option you’ve got left is cold steel to combat resistant weeds. “Paraquat won’t be around forever, because resistance will build, but in the short term it’s an option that we need to rely on.”