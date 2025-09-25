Two technicians in WA’s Great Southern have lauded at the national John Deere Technician of the Year awards in Brisbane, taking out top honours for their work ethic and positive attitudes. Narrogin’s Poppy Blohm and Albany’s Daniel Popovici were recognised for their contributions at the awards held on September 18. Mr Popovici, who was crowned Australia’s best agriculture turf service technician, said he never believed that he would earn the top recognition or receive any awards a decade into his career. The Romanian expat grew up around machinery and was fascinated by the process of diagnosing and repairing machinery. “This is a huge boost,” he said. “As a technician, we do our jobs, and we don’t always receive thanks. “This event is amazing, and it really feels good to be recognised for those long hours through harvest and those long weekends — it’s seven days a week and it’s absolutely amazing to win.” Celebrations of Mr Popovici’s win won’t just be restricted to Albany however, with both his father and brother still employed at the Romanian John Deere dealership that he started his career in. “My father will be extremely proud as he already was when the finalists were announced,” he said. “He actually went to a job and the customer said, ‘hey, I saw Daniel on John Deere’s Facebook’. “That day exploded. “I got so many messages and calls from people who I haven’t spoken to for years, so it’s been a great experience overall.” Ms Blohm also nabbed a top accolade as parts technician of the year for her strong work ethic and exceptional customer service skills. It was the second time she has received the award — the Perth-born woman was first recognised in 2023 after entering the agriculture industry late following her schooling at the WA College of Agriculture in Harvey and working at the local grain handling facility. “I was surprised last time I won, and I’m surprised tonight too,” she said. “Farming is these people’s livelihoods, and when they’re down, they’re broken down, it affects their mood and it affects their mentality. “As silly as it sounds, giving them a tiny little part that might get them up and running again, means a lot to them and that’s the satisfaction and biggest return.” John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler said Mr Popovici was honoured with the top prize for his commitment to upskilling and positive attitude. “Congratulations to all our Australian winners, who have shown exceptional technical knowledge, customer focus and ability to solve problems under pressure,” he said. “They are the people who keep our customers moving every day and it’s fantastic to see their talent and hard work acknowledged. “Their professionalism and problem-solving ability ensure farmers, contractors and businesses can achieve more with their equipment.” John Deere Australia and New Zealand customer support business manager Marko Koelln said Ms Blohm, along with other winners each brought something different to the industry. “Our finalists come from a wide range of backgrounds, with many starting their careers in different industries before finding their calling as technicians,” he said. “What unites them all is a passion for learning, a drive to deliver great service, and a genuine connection to the customers and communities they support. “That’s what makes these awards so important. “They shine a light on the people who keep our customers running.”