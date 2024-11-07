Australia will soon host trials for Greeneye Technology’s new AI-enabled precision-spraying machinery, which is supported by a partnership with Croplands. The trials, which will begin in 2025, will test the effectiveness of the Greeneye system across a range of environments and crops, including canola and cereals. The precision-spraying machinery uses cameras to detect and classify weeds before calculating the exact amount of herbicide required to eradicate them. The equipment has already been tested in US farms, where it was found to reduce non-residual herbicide use by 87 per cent. Croplands portfolio manager Steve Norton said the company’s mission was to provide farmers with cutting-edge technologies that drove productivity and return on investment. He said there were several features that stood out about the Greeneye system. “First, it is a proven technology, having already firmly established itself in the US market. Second, it is entirely machine agnostic, meaning it can be retrofitted on to farmers’ existing sprayers, overcoming a major cost-of-entry barrier. “And third, it features a dual tank/line configuration that allows farmers to simultaneously broadcast residual herbicides while precisely spraying non-residual herbicides only on the weeds. “We believe this will be a game changer in terms of improving sprayer operator efficiency.” Mr Norton said he was compelled by Greeneye’s US trials, which had been looking to extend the use of the technology to deliver antifungals and micronutrients. He said this approach “wasn’t even on the radar” in Australia, and could significantly raise the value of precision spraying technologies. The trials are supported by the Grains Research and Development Corporation, with the goal of increasing the profitability of Australia’s grains industry. Greeneye CEO Nadav Bocher said he was delighted to collaborate with Croplands. “Croplands has established itself as a leader in driving mainstream adoption of precision spraying technology, and it has an expansive network in place to facilitate a rapid rollout,” he said. “We could not have asked for a better partner to bring our technology to Australian producers.”