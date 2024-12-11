Consumer Protection is warning farmers to be wary of “red flags” when buying equipment, amid a spike in the number of people losing tens and thousands of dollars to sophisticated machinery scams. Commissioner for Consumer Protection Trish Blake said more scammers were creating fake websites and adverts to look professional, offering “extremely attractive” prices, and people needed to be aware of their increasingly sophisticated tactics. In a recent incident, one victim lost nearly $30,000 when he tried to buy a tractor from a business called Epic Farming. Before purchasing, the farmer had searched the company’s ABN, which was listed on a “professional looking” website. He had even spoken with the business over the phone and via email. The farmer, who felt confident he was dealing with a legitimate seller, paid via bank transfer. That was when all communication stopped and the tractor never arrived. Instead of paying through bank transfers, which makes it easy for scammers to move money offshore, Ms Blake recommended more secure means of payment, such as a credit card or PayPal. “This offers better protection and allows for chargebacks in case of issues,” she said. When it comes to verifying businesses before having to deal with them, Ms Blake said it had only grown more difficult as scams evolved. “Some (scammers) will steal ABNs that link to real businesses with a similar name; others will boldly speak with you on the phone and answer your questions about the equipment to suck you in further,” she said. “If the prices being offered are too cheap, then you need to do more research before parting with your money.” Ms Blake recommended searching the address of a suspected business and looking at it on Google Street View. She also recommended calling nearby businesses to verify the existence of the machinery company you are dealing with. Concerned buyers can also reverse Google image search photos to make sure they are not from stock photo libraries or are not being used in real business adverts. “If possible, arrange to inspect the machinery or equipment yourself, or send a trusted friend who may live closer to where it’s located,” Ms Blair said. “Scammers will have all the excuses in the world as to why the machinery can’t be viewed in person — this is another red flag. “Also be suspicious if the seller asks for personal identification documents as these scams can also be used to steal your identity. “Ask people from your community, friends or family for recommendations — nothing beats word of mouth. “Finally, maintain a healthy level of scepticism. Would someone really be selling a $70,000 tractor for $20,000?” Anyone who suspects they have been scammed should report it via scamnet.wa.gov.au, or by calling 1300 30 40 54 or emailing consumer@demirs.wa.gov.au.