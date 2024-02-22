John Deere and GUSS Automation have unveiled the world’s first fully electric autonomous herbicide orchard sprayer at the World Ag Expo in California, with orders soon to be opened to growers in Australia. The electric GUSS takes the proven performance of GUSS automation and extends its environmental and productivity profile with battery power to further enhance the intelligent sprayer’s sustainability credentials. Growers can control multiple sprayers from a remote source — increasing productivity, optimising and upskilling labour, and enabling farming operations to meet sustainability goals through lower emissions and enhanced application precision. John Deere production systems manager Stephanie Gersekowski said the company was committed to finding the best solutions for high-value crop growers. “The all-new electric GUSS will provide farmers with reliable and powerful performance, with added benefits to help increase productivity and profitability,” she said. The machine includes a spot spraying weed detection system that identifies chlorophyll in weeds and only sprays where they are detected. The technology significantly reduces the overall application amount used, resulting in up to 90 per cent savings in materials, depending on weed pressure. GUSS Automation chief operating officer Gary Thompson said it also led to lower operating costs, reduced material drift, and contributed to improved employee safety. “We’ve been asked countless times about making GUSS electric,” he said. “An electric herbicide sprayer made the most sense to us, given that the battery life can last an entire shift while performing this critical orchard task. “Combining the battery’s electric benefits of low operating costs and zero tailpipe emissions with spot spraying weed detection technology makes Electric GUSS a winner.” The Electric GUSS uses Kriesel batteries that can run and spray for a full shift when fully charged. Using a combination of GPS, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and proprietary technology for accurate coverage, a single worker can operate and monitor up to eight GUSS machines from the safety of their vehicle using a laptop computer. The autonomous capability includes multiple safety features to avoid hazards and automatically pauses the spray operation when individuals are in close proximity. The sprayer is 7.16m long, 1.93m tall and ranges from 2.54m to 5.79m wide depending on boom extension. The hydraulic-controlled, height-adjustable spray booms accommodate 5.5m to 6.7m row spacing that can be tilted upward for berm spraying. The unique design also incorporates breakaway booms to help prevent damage to trees and crops during operation. Electric GUSS will soon be available for ordering at select John Deere dealer locations across Australia.