John Deere has updated its 6M tractor to give the machine more speed and power across a 12-model range, which includes four models above 200 horse power and 50 kilometre per hour transmission. John Deere production systems manager Stephanie Gersekowski said the update includes a “never-before-seen” customisation to the tractor. “The new 6M builds on its reputation as the ready-for-anything workhorse of the farm by adding more optionality, so our customers can build the tractor that perfectly matches the unique needs of their operation,” she said. “We have taken some of the key features of our larger machines and introduced them to the mid-size tractor market, and answered the calls of those wanting extra speed for transportation with the new option of 50kph transmissions.” The 6M will be available in five frame sizes and will span 13 models ranging from 95hp to 250hp. All machines, except for the Tier 2 models, will have Intelligent Power Management. Other new features to the 6M include a sloped hood design for better visibility and manoeuvring, optional reversible fan technology, and a refreshed cornerpost display. “The redesigned 6M has everything you know and trust from this dependable all-rounder but with more power, more smarts and additional features to make it a go-to tractor for a diversity of farms including dairy and beef operations,” Ms Gersekowski said.