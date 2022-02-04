More than 18,000 new tractors were sold across Australia last year, with supply chain headaches doing little to curb strong sales in all States.

After another “stellar” month of sales in December, total sales in 2021 peaked 25 per cent higher than in 2020 according to the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia.

TMA executive director Gary Northover said sales across Australia were fueled by an excellent harvest season and supported by various government-funded company tax incentive programs.

“Beginning in NSW, sales were up 4 per cent for the month (December) and are now 39 per cent ahead for the year,” he said.

“Queensland was again strong, up 3 per cent, and finished up 23 per cent for the year, while Victoria was down 2 per cent in December but was up 14 per cent for the year.”

In WA, tractor sales dropped 1 per cent in December amid a “frantic” harvest season, but finished 33 per cent ahead for the year.

In South Australia, sales lifted 5 per cent in December and finished the year up 16 per cent.

“Tasmania bounced again and finished 22 per cent up for the year, while sales into the Northern Territory enjoyed a strong year to be 21 per cent up,” Mr Northover said.

“All performance reporting categories have enjoyed strong rises for the year, beginning with the under 40 horsepower (30kw) range, which was up 13 per cent despite an 8 per cent drop in December due to ongoing supply challenges.

“The 40 to 100hp (30-75kw) range was again up strongly 16 per cent in the month, up 27 per cent for the year; the 100 to 200hp (75-150 kw) category was up 3 per cent to finish 23 per cent ahead.

“The large 200hp (150kw) plus range came back to earth with a 17 per cent drop in December, but still finished 56 per cent ahead of last year in support of harvest operations across the nation.”

Mr Northover said combined harvester sales finished 2021 strongly, surpassing 1000 units sold for the first time since 2011.

Baler sales rose significantly in December to finish the year just below 1000 units sold — about a 24 per cent drop compared to 2020 — while sales of out-front mowers finished in line with 2020.

“Much has been written about the challenges surrounding supply, not just relating to agricultural machines,” Mr Northover said.

“Industry forecasts for 2022 indicate another solid year ahead, supported by very healthy commodities markets.”

Mr Northover said while the industry was making headway on replacing supply shortages, the matter of machine integrity had been brought into sharp focus.

“Some in the industry (are) questioning the viability of disengaging the emissions management systems on diesel tractors,” he said.

“Our members have been very strong on this topic, fully supporting a farmer’s right to repair machines but not supporting the right to modify.

“This example goes to the heart of the TMA position.”