The mother of a young German backpacker missing in the Wheatbelt for almost a fortnight has pleaded with the public to “keep your eyes open”.

Carolina Wilga was last seen at a convenience store on Stirling Street, near the intersection of Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Toodyay on June 28.

The 26-year-old was also captured on CCTV the following day in Beacon, about 300km north-east of Perth. This was where she last had contact with friends.

Ms Wilga’s mother Katja took to social media this week appealing for information.

“I’m her mother and need her help as I can’t do much from Germany,” she said.

“Carolina is sorely missed.

“If anyone has any information, please contact the police.

“Please keep your eyes open.”

Camera Icon Carolina Wilga: Homicide detectives investigating disappearance of missing German backpacker in the Wheatbelt facebook Credit: facebook / supplied

Police believe Ms Wilga’s phone has been switched off, with her last known contact with others made to friends.

Police Commissioner Col Blanch said none of her belongings had been recovered and said police air wing and homicide detectives had been called to the search.

“They are investigating — not that it’s a homicide at this point — but we want our very best capabilities to investigate something that is very concerning to us,” he said on Wednesday.

Ms Wilga’s family is understood to be travelling to WA.

The 26-year-old has been backpacking around Australia for the past two years and has been mostly staying in hostels.

It is understood she has been working on mine sites, which has helped fund her travels.

Camera Icon Carolina Wilga: Homicide detectives investigating disappearance of missing German backpacker in the Wheatbelt facebook Credit: facebook / supplied

The German national is described as being of slim build, with frizzy or curly long dark blonde hair and brown eyes.

She also has several tattoos, including one which depicts different symbols on her left arm.

Ms Wilga has been travelling in a distinctive black and silver 1995 Mitsubishi Station sedan, with the WA registration “1HDS 330.”

A police spokesperson said investigators were seeking footage around Beacon and the surrounding areas between June 29 and July 4.

Dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be sent to police directly here.

Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Carolina Wilga is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444.