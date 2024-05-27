Morris has launched its long-awaited 10 Series air carts, with the new line’s increased capacity set to keep grain growers seeding in paddocks for longer. With a host of features designed to suit local conditions and machine set-ups, the 10 Series was released this week after years of testing. Distributed by McIntosh Distribution, the 10 Series will complement small-frame and large-frame air carts from the Morris 9 Series. Seven new models offer capacities ranging from 20,890 to 34,701 litres in three and four-tank configurations, incorporating an integrated, stainless-steel liquid tank as well as small seeds “optimizer” tank. Duncan Murdoch, national Morris product manager for McIntosh Distribution, said the carts had been tested over the past two seeding seasons in Australia and several years before in Canada. “Three things we particularly focused on to assist the design were high draught loads in tow-between configurations, as well as operating in heat and dust,” he said. “We have taken those to the extreme in the last two seasons, also by sowing predominantly in dry conditions.” Mr Murdoch said the axle design had a strong Australian influence to suit the industry preference for big single tyres rather than duals. “The frame is a fully boxed and trussed design and it’s certainly over-engineered. If you look at the chassis on the 10 Series and on that of a crane, it’s the same strong design,” he said. “It incorporates the Morris Duraloc interlocking technology that has been carried through from the Morris Quantum air drills. “The bigger carts use a three-piece wheel rim and 201 rated tyres that can each carry 26.5 tonnes. “We have set the tyre specifications in Australia and we haven’t spec’d it to be just enough — there is a lot of extra capacity with the tyres.” Mr Murdoch said another drawcard was the use of load cells under every granular tank, which would take seeding rate accuracy and uniformity to the next level. “Load cells have previously been used on extra large Morris carts, but on both sides of the axle and front hitch to cover the entire machine — not on each individual tank,” he explained. “This is the solution to that hidden, unsaid, unknown, misunderstood truth of airseeding — the difference between the calibrated rate and the applied rate that occurs due to product density changes in tanks. “Fertiliser weight will not change, but the density can. Growers can calibrate and get it spot-on, then see their applied rate and think they have got the calibration wrong.” The load cells remove this discrepancy between the calibrated rate and the applied rate by picking up the density changes as product is metered. They adjust the speed of the meter shaft to enable application of the correct rate on every single hectare, Mr Murdoch said. “The system constantly monitors the applied rate compared to the desired rate and provides an alert on the latest Topcon XD screen to allow operators to update the calibration if desired,” he said. “Operators have complete control over the adjustment of the calibration, rather than trying to follow on-the-go calibration, which can be frustrating. “The rate discrepancies across the industry can be 10 per cent . . . however, with a far more accurate system now, we are looking at one to 2 per cent.” A move to electric metering, powered by a brushless alternator and driven by brushless motors, provides enhanced section control and assists the accurate application of even lower seeding rates, Mr Murdoch said. The electric system continues to use Morris spiral-fluted metering wheels. “The Morris metering system continues to be the most accurate, and for producers trying to sow below the industry standard of around 2kg/ha with small seeds like canola they can now get down to 1kg/ha with the 10 Series,” he said. “Some herbicide-tolerant canola varieties can be $35-$50/kg, so the ability to reduce the rate from 2kg/ha to 1.5kg/ha could save $20,000-$25,000 over 1000ha.”