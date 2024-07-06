Staff from 145 New Holland dealerships nationwide have convened in Victoria for the machinery juggernaut’s biggest Australian training exercise since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The training focused on the Italy-based manufacturer’s latest equipment range in a bid to keep staff up to speed with “heightened farmer expectations”, as technological developments in the agriculture sector steam ahead. McIntosh & Son Dalby branch sales rep Jack Ehrlich said these expectations extended beyond the performance and productivity of the equipment itself. Sales teams were also expected to understand the complexities of modern farming and provide solutions to the challenges facing customers. “Sometimes farmers know a lot of details on our products and can ask very pointed questions,” Mr Ehrlich said. “If you know your product well, you can answer their questions and discuss the features that maximise the performance and productivity of the machinery they’re looking to invest in.” The training covered demonstrations of the latest New Holland tractors, balers and haytools, combine and construction equipment, and precision farming technology. It was particularly useful for newcomer Danika Marshall, who moved from parts to sales at Gaffney Machinery’s Longford, Tasmania branch last year. Ms Marshall said she got the most out of the 2½-day event’s “ride and drive” component. “Putting the machines through their paces with the product experts, more than sitting in a classroom, really helped me learn more about their features and benefits,” she said. “It was also a great opportunity to see all the New Holland products in the one spot and understand the breadth of the offering.” CNH Industrial commercial trainer Bryan Pitman said the event aimed to equip sales teams to “match pace” with New Hollands’s “growing technical capabilities”. “Australian farmers truly are in the most capable hands, as demonstrated by the deep roots held by our dealers in their respective communities,” he said.