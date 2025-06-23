WA farmers are embracing New Holland’s next gen T8 Series tractors, with more than 20 units sold during the past 18 months. These fuel efficient tractors can deliver on power and performance while impressing with new technology features such as lifetime connectivity and integration with FieldOps software. New Holland dealer McIntosh and Son have sold more than 20 T8 tractors across WA since January 2024. McIntosh and Son general manager Anthony Ryan, who oversees Cunderdin, Geraldton, Merredin, Moora and Wongan Hills, said some of the tractors had been in the field for about 12 months and gained positive feedback. “We are not only sensing improvements in reliability, but the suite of connectivity features has been assisting with preventing unscheduled downtime,” he said. “It’s had a really positive impact with customers who see the latest generation of New Holland T8 tractors as a dependable, capable and connected option to keep their operations running smoothly.” Mr Ryan said the T8s have been used for a variety of broadacre farming applications during the past full season, including pulling chaser bins, spreaders, sprayers and other harvesting equipment. “We’ve even had one customer using a T8 to pull a potato harvester, which is a unique application and demonstrates the versatility of these tractors,” he said. “The latest model T8 tractors come with connectivity included, allowing seamless integration into New Holland’s systems, software and tools. “FieldOps connectivity allows features like tracking tractor locations, fuel usage, hours of operation and insights.” Mr Ryan said combined with the ability to receive and send agronomic data, such as applied prescription maps and bale drop points, the power to control farm data was with the farmer. “Hay producers have had success with IntelliSense when pairing the T8 to their New Holland Baler,” he said. “IntelliSense uses a light detection and ranging system which allows the baler to speed up or slow down the tractor. “IntelliSense will also auto-steer to the windrow, which feeds the baler evenly, reducing blockages while optimising bale quality.” Mr Ryan said IntelliSense had enhanced the T8’s capabilities and usability for customers, enabling them to maximise every minute in the field. “Right now, we’re busy in workshops getting new equipment delivered and prepared, as well as doing a lot of pre-season inspections to prevent any unscheduled downtime in advance of the upcoming season,” he said. Every Genesis T8 Series with PLM Intelligence features the 8.7-litre Cursor 9 engine from FPT Industrial in configurations across five models from 250 to 396 rated horsepower. The T8 Series is equipped with either Ultra Command or Auto Command transmissions, delivering on versatility and performance to power through every job from precision tasks to heavy-duty fieldwork. For more information on the Genesis T8 Series with PLM Intelligence, contact your local New Holland dealer.