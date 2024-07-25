AFGRI Equipment is unveiling the new John Deere Redesigned C-Series 2025 Air Cart lineup with displays at all three WA machinery field days this year. C Series Aircart’s will be available to see at Mingenew Midwest Expo, Dowerin Machinery Field Day and Newdegate Machinery Field Day. The new C-Series Air Carts range from 350 bushels (12,330L) to 850 bushels (29,950L) and feature a host of advanced technologies designed to meet the evolving needs of modern agricultural operations. At the heart of the new C-Series is the all-new Stainless Steel metering system with AccuRate™ Meters. These meters provide unprecedented accuracy and reliability during seeding, giving operators greater confidence in their planting operations. Each tank now includes tank scales and the innovative ActiveCal™ system, ensuring real-time calibration adjustments for optimal performance. Enhanced Calibration is achieved with the introduction of the EZCal™ System, coupled with the integrated G5e Cart Side display, transforming the calibration process. EZCal™ streamlines and accelerates calibration, significantly reducing the time and effort required. The G5e touchscreen display allows for seamless meter setup, calibration, and monitoring of individual tank weights during filling. The new AccuRate Meter System features easy meter changing, SectionCommand Pro, Curve Compensation, and the capability to handle up to 8 Run Variable Rates simultaneously. It also includes an electric tank/product shut-off feature, enhancing operational efficiency and precision. John Deere’s new C-Series models and configurations offer a wide range of customizable options. Growers can choose from premium LED lighting, various liquid tank options, multiple filling options (auger, conveyor, or none), high flotation tire options, and single or dual blower options. This flexibility ensures that every farm can find the perfect match for their specific requirements. The C-Series includes updated models like the C500L, C550L and C650L, each offering a range of capacities and configurations to suit different farming needs. These models are designed to optimize performance and efficiency in various conditions and operations. The C-Series air carts feature corrosion-resistant AccuRate meters, constructed from stainless steel and composite materials. These durable meters withstand seed treatments and abrasive granular fertilisers, significantly reducing maintenance costs and extending the lifespan of the equipment. In addition to EZCal™, the C-Series carts are equipped with blower automation, allowing operators to set a target blower speed from the cab. This ensures consistent airflow and reduces operator fatigue, enabling a focus on seeding tasks for consistently high-quality results. John Deere understands that every farming operation is unique. The new C-Series line caters to both large-scale and smaller operations with models under 20,000L featuring the same advanced technologies as their larger counterparts. These models include a low-profile hopper with increased filling space, a new conveyor/auger for efficient filling, and the G5e cart-side display to streamline calibration. John Deere Production systems Manager Ben Kelly said the C650 and C850 models have proven their worth in various conditions, and with these new upgrades they are confident operations of all sizes will benefit. “Our range of capacities and configurations ensures that every customer can find a cart that perfectly matches their farm’s needs.”