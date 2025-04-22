WA tractor sales are faring well compared to other States and Territories, bucking a national trend to rise 14 per cent in March on the back of the State’s solid grain harvest. The market is causing headaches for machinery dealers across Australia, who are battling to sell products amid challenging farming conditions with parts of the nation in drought and other parts of the country experiencing heavy rain. About 1000 tractors were sold nationwide in March, about 3 per cent behind the same month last year, according to the latest figures released by the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia. But the group’s leader, executive director Gary Northover, said the market was “reasonably steady”, with underlying order inquiry rates remaining solid. He said there is optimism the market would continue to improve, however there is lingering uncertainty as a result of the current Federal election cycle combined with the impact of tariffs being imposed in the US. “We can’t be overly optimistic for the future and remain in a state of ‘wait and see’,” Mr Northover said. Victoria was the hardest hit in March off the back of dry parts of the State, with sales down 12 per cent compared to March last year. WA was the only State to enjoy a solid boost, up 14 per cent in March to remain only 3 per cent behind year-to-date. New South Wales did enjoy a small rise, up 5 per cent in March, however remains 6 per cent behind on year-to-date. Farm Machinery Industry Association of WA president Tim Boekeman said there is an air of positivity as WA comes off it’s third largest grain harvest and some “good early rains” in the southern and eastern areas of the South West. “We are starting to feel some effects of price pressure on our products as the tariff talk doesn’t seem to be going away,” he said. “Although many Western Australian dealers have plenty of inventory on hand, this could start to change as new product ordered or ex factories will likely be at higher prices if in fact the tariffs do kick in.” Sales of all machinery categories were down for March except for the 100-200hp range which was up 3.6 per cent. Combine harvester sales enjoyed an increase in March with sharp incentives from manufacturers, while baler sales continued to struggle, down another 14 percent in March to be 32 per cent behind year-to-date. The sale of out-front mowers has dried up considerably in March, down 40 per cent behind the same month last year.