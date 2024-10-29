AFGRI Equipment has opened its 2025 intake for its Equipment Apprentice and Trainee Academy. The academy, which began in 2019 and works with Central Regional TAFE, will be recruiting 45 apprentices and 10 parts trainees across its 19 branches in WA, with inductions and sign-ups planned to start in late January. AFGRI training and development officer Emma Johansen said the company recognised the importance of comprehensive training to future success, whether for service technicians or parts interpreters. “We’re committed to delivering a program that sets the highest standard for the growth and development of our team,” she said. Apprentices joining the program will works towards earning a Certificate lll in Agricultural Mechanical Technology and will assist in tasks such as reassembling machinery after repairs, maintaining equipment, overhauling engines and testing and replacing electrical components. These apprenticeships will span for 48 months. Part trainees will complete a 24-month Certificate lll in Automotive Sales and will be trained in managing stock, interpreting parts diagrams, displaying showroom equipment and conducting online transactions. John Deere University will also provide product-specific education for inductees and AFGRI technical advisors will provide in-house training. Participants are encouraged to select two preferred branches for training when applying.