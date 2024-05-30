Former Chapman Valley farmer Tim Pannell’s groundbreaking rock-crushing machine, the Reefinator, has undergone a major upgrade with the integration of automation technology. Launched in 2015, the machine was developed by Mr Pannell’s company Rocks Gone to free up crop and pasture potential. It has proved popular for tackling rocky paddocks across southern Australia, helping farmers increase primary production and land values. Pulled by 400-horsepower plus tractors, the rig travels at about 10km/h and digs up to 600mm deep. Until now, operators had to perform the draining task of on-the-go depth adjustments according to changes in land and rock conditions. That’s set to change with the launch of the Rocks Gone Depth Master auto depth and slip control system. The system calculates speed over ground and tractor load or wheel slip to adjust machine depth up to 50 times per second, as well as the level of its blade. Mr Pannell said the technology optimised machine and tractor performance, resulting in better crushing results and operational efficiency. “Before the automation, a lot of input was required and it was quite onerous for operators,” he explained. “Now with the Depth Master, they just set the depth and then it’s hands-off. “You can see everything moving and the levelling, with the blade going up and down to follow undulating country, is amazing as well.” Operators can still make manual adjustments on the go if they choose. However, full manual use could previously result in operators digging too shallow and limiting optimum tractor and crushing performance, due to the variability of rocky country. “With the Depth Master, you calibrate the system for a start and give it eight to 10 slip scenarios, and you can engage it with the rock more aggressively,” Mr Pannell said. “It better utilises your tractor power because it always senses how hard it is working. It saves time because the rig is not stopping occasionally. It is mobile all the time and it is crushing much more rock.” Mr Pannell said this had the added benefit of reducing tractor tyre wear. “Wheels can already be spinning with manual operation, whereas the Depth Master senses the load and lifts the machine earlier,” he said. “It might only move 1-2cm, but that makes a big difference with the load. This can double the life of tyres, which we have proven.” When used in conjunction with GPS guidance systems, the automated technology can also produce depth maps of worked areas. The maps show the operator where they may not have dug deep enough, so rather than doing extra passes over the whole area, they can concentrate on specific patches. The Depth Master is ISOBUS compatible and suitable for use with John Deere, Case IH and New Holland tractors, with Rocks Gone also exploring compliance with other brands. The system can be used with the latest Reefinator model — the three-metre-wide H4 Reefinator — which comprises a levelling blade, four front row and five rear row hydraulic tines, and a following ribbed drum. In another development, hard-facing replacement parts for the Reefinator’s tines and leading edges are now completely fabricated using automated robotic technology. “Our latest robot system does everything,” Mr Pannell said. “It is quite a dynamic process, including automated pre and post heating, and lots of little steps to get everything right. “Of course, it produces extremely consistent results.” Rocks Gone is offering special offers and discounts for purchases and deposits made by June 30.