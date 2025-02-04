A national push to enable farmers to be able to repair their own machinery has had a significant win after the Federal Government’s newly formed National Small Business Strategy backed the reforms. In its framework issued on Monday, the inaugural strategy said the nation’s treasurers had committed to “revitalising” national competition policy, saying this would include the development of “rights to repair” for a broader range of consumer products. The strategy specifically mentioned agriculture and farming, saying the move would “drive down repair costs, increase business opportunities and reduce wastage by removing barriers to competition for repairs”. National Farmers’ Federation president David Jochinke said the strategy acknowledged what farmers had been saying — that a right to repair could help ease cost pressures, lift productivity, and improve competition. The NFF’s Right to Repair Taskforce, a collective of commodity councils and State farming organisations, has been actively championing the issue to enable farmers to fix their own machinery without voiding the manufacturer’s warranty. “It is time to progress a legislative solution,” Mr Jochinke said. “For too long, farmers have been locked into getting certain services and repairs done only by authorised dealers and agents, which means extra costs to farm. “Every minute counts during harvest. “A machinery breakdown shouldn’t mean harvest is delayed waiting for an authorised dealer when a local mechanic could do the job.” NFF’s plans to create a memorandum of understanding with the Tractor Machinery Association of Australia — giving farm machinery owners the ability to fix their equipment independently of the manufacturer — fizzled out late last year. NFF then turned its advocacy attention to creating a mandated right to repair for agricultural machinery. Right to repair discussions cranked up in Australia after a landmark MoU between John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation in early 2023 allowed US farmers to fix John Deere machinery independently of an authorised dealer. Federal, State and Territory governments worked together to create the strategy, which outlines how governments will work together to support Australia’s nearly 2.6 million small businesses. Federal Agriculture and Small Business Minister Julie Collins said the document was a “collective vision for the small business sector and our shared commitment across tiers of government to work together”.