WA farmers will soon have access to “the most powerful tractor ever” after John Deere unveiled its new 9RX Series line-up, including the “market-leading” 9RX 830 which delivers a hefty 830 horsepower. The series also include the four-track 9RX 710 and the 9RX 770 models, boasting 710hp and 770hp respectively. John Deere production systems manager Ben Kelly said the range was designed to “meet the demands of modern farming”. “With shifting weather patterns, labour shortages and growing input costs, the ability to prepare, plant and harvest rapidly and efficiently has never been more important to our customers,” he said. “We are proud and extremely excited to bring the new 9RX Series to market.” The range will be available for order from mid-March for delivery in early 2025. All three models are powered by John Deere Power Systems’ JD18 engine: a Final Tier 4/Stage V-compliant 18-litre engine that meets emissions requirements using exhaust-gas recirculation technology without the need for diesel exhaust fluid. In combination with the new engine, an optional new 635L/min triple-pump hydraulic system gives farmers the confidence to pull wider and heavier air-seeding trains over rolling ground, while still maintaining tractor and fan speed. “These aren’t just incremental improvements, but rather defining changes in power and technology that will drive efficiency and profitability outcomes,” Mr Kelly said. The series is equipped with autonomous-ready capabilities in base, allowing farmers to quickly and easily make the switch to fully autonomous operation in the future. “As fully autonomous farming moves closer, we know how important it is for the investment farmers make in equipment to have true longevity as the production landscape changes,” Mr Kelly said. “We want the switch to autonomous to be as quick and simple as possible for our customers. The autonomous-ready package offers the hardware and safety features we know today will be required for autonomous operations in the future.” Key features of autonomous-ready package include rear implement ethernet, new visibility features, a back-up alarm, a 330-amp alternator, a brake controller and valve, and all the necessary connectors, controllers and harnesses. The series includes an upgraded cab design that offers a 15 per cent increase in floor space and 20 per cent improvement in visibility from the right-hand side. A full three degrees of motion and an isolated subframe protect operators from uneven terrain and noise. “Covering large areas and driving a tractor for many hours a day can place strain on even the most experienced operators,” Mr Kelly said. “The additional floor space and enhanced visibility offered by the 9RX Series means a much more comfortable work environment, including extra food and drink storage, and a clearer view.” Mr Kelly said the range featured “industry best-technology” including the G5Plus CommandCenter Display and integrated StarFireTM 7500 receiver, as well as an optional G5 Advanced technology package with SF-RTK. “The combination of the G5Plus display and the optional G5 Advanced technology package gives farmers access to virtually the entire John Deere portfolio of intelligence and productivity features,” he said. “This includes AutoTrac Turn Automation for automated headland turns, as well as tools for more precise implement guidance and the automated creation of guidance lines. “John Deere Operations CenterTM and JDLinkTM connectivity delivers a complete technology operating system to collect, manage and analyse field and machine data, anywhere and at any time, including from a mobile device.” Mr Kelly said the 9RX 830 was “the most powerful tractor ever” and the series would lead the way in helping farmers meet critical windows in their production cycles. “For small grain farmers, the higher engine and hydraulic power means they can pull fully-loaded air seeders over virtually any type of terrain without slowing down, while the ability to pull wider implements will fast-track field preparation tasks such as deep ripping and high-speed disc tillage,” he said.