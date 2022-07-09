The Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia is gearing up for its national conference in Melbourne later this month with plans to focus heavily on agriculture’s $100 billion goal.

The July 20 event will be the first time the TMA has held its annual event in two years, after COVID-19 restrictions hamstrung plans for the 2020 and 2021 events.

This year’s theme is Towards 2030, with discussions about what industry will look like and what technological advances — for machinery and agriculture more broadly — will be in place by then.

National Farmers Federation chief executive Tony Maher will deliver the keynote address at the conference, discussing the organisation’s goal of $100b farm gate value by 2030.

Other speakers include Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Mick Keogh, Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk and Agriview managing director Alan Kirsten, among others.

The conference will also include the announcement of the John Ciavarella scholarship - a new bursary in honour of Macdon’s former general manager who died in late 2020.

The scholarship — launched in March — aims to highlight the career opportunities within the farm machinery sector in Australia.

The conference will be held at Hyatt Place in Melbourne on July 20, with ticket sales closing on July 15.