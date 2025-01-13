Tractor sales across Australia were down 23 per cent in 2024, capping off a tough year for dealers amid depressed demand nationwide. Just over 11,000 tractors were sold according to the latest monthly report by the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia, released on Monday. This included about 1000 sales nationwide in December, which was down 9 per cent compared to the same month in 2023. In WA, tractor sales fell by 11 per cent last year. Sales in WA were down 12 per cent last month compared to December 2023, which followed a 14 per cent rise in November and a 20 per cent drop in October. Sales in all other states fell in December, with Queensland and NSW both recording a 7 per cent drop, Victoria 5 per cent, South Australia 11 per cent and Tasmania 36 per cent. But TMA executive director Gary Northover said in financial terms, the picture was “not quite so grim”. “Turnover was 15 per cent down (nationwide), a result of a modest drop in the 200 horsepower category compared to the smaller ranges,” he said. “The size of the tractor market has fluctuated wildly over the past few years, although the long-term average for the period 1989 to 2023 is just on 11,000 units. “What is changing is the variety of product being sold with nearly 700 make/model combinations now being reported.” The report found sales in each reporting category were off in December — except for the under 40hp category which was up 14 per cent to finish 18 per cent behind for the year. The 40 to 100hp range was down by 15 per cent to end the year behind 32 per cent, and the 100 to 200hp category dropped 14 per cent, down 22 per cent for the year. The 200hp plus range was down 14 per cent compared to December 2023 and ended 2024 behind by the same amount. Mr Northover said it was also a “tough” year for combine harvesters, with less than 700 sold nationwide in 2024, which was 35 per cent fewer than in 2023. It was the third consecutive year that fewer than 1000 combine harvesters were sold nationwide. Baler sales finished the year 11 per cent behind, but sales of out front mowers were up 22 per cent.