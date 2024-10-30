Two WA Isuzu mechanics are competing in the World Technical Competition in Japan. Jason Lee from Road Runner Mechanical Services in Geraldton and Connor Gillam from Major Motors in Forrestfield will showcase their skills in Yokohama as part of the competition, which is also known as the I-1 Grand Prix. The mechanics were selected to showcase their skills in Japan after winning the National Technical Skills Competition. Mr Gillam and Mr Lee will be competing against more than 30 international teams in a time limit in front of a live audience. “We know there will be some real talent in this year’s competition, so it will be amazing to put our diagnostic skills to the test in Japan,” Mr Gillam said. “The training has been very intense to get ready for the international event, but it’s also been enjoyable.” Mr Lee said seeing the different teams from the competing countries and being a part of the I-1 Grand Prix would be an unforgettable experience. Coach Dan Gorfine led a three-week training course in Melbourne to prepare Mr Lee and Mr Gillam for the global competition. Mr Gorfine said both competitors already showed a high level of knowledge and worked on developing their skills as a team. “Jason and Connor have stepped up to the plate and taken their training very seriously, so we know they will do us proud,” he said. “It’s going to be tough because those who make it to the I-1 GP are the best Isuzu techs in the world. “This is the overarching purpose of the competition: encouraging our technicians to continually progress their skills and inspiring the next generation in this industry.” The competition will be held on October 30. Competitors will be judged on their technical knowledge and practical applications of skills.