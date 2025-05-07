WA farmers will be the first in the country to get their hands on the latest self-propelled precision sprayer, which has been designed to increase precision and performance in the paddock. CNE Ag will be the first distributor of the “game-changing” Horsch Self-Propelled Sprayer in Australia. It will be available for on-farm demonstrations in the coming months. CNE Ag said the sprayer was designed with spray quality and efficiency in mind. They said it would deliver “unparalleled” accuracy in chemical application while prioritising environmental responsibility and operator comfort. The machine’s features include lower boom heights — improving droplet coverage and reducing spray drift — and optimised weight distribution. It includes boom pro plus control — independently controlled boom sections to maintain ideal proximity to terrain, ensuring consistent application even on undulating ground — and a lightweight, versatile design. It also ensures changing chemicals is simple and fast with an advanced rinsing system. Fitted with a FPT Iveco-powered hydrostatic drive and robust flotation tyres, the sprayer is built for various cropping conditions in a bid to ensure traction and performance across a range of field scenarios. It has a 36m or 48m boom and either 6000 or 8000L tank capacity to meet the needs of growers during tight spray windows. CNE managing director Dylan Crane said bringing the Horsch SP Sprayer into the company’s line-up was an exciting step for the business and its customers. “It reflects our commitment to offering industry-leading innovation tailored to Australian conditions,” he said. Mr Crane said growers could expect after-sales care and technical support, backed by the company’s expanding parts and service support across WA, and the experience and strength of the Muddy River Agricultural distribution network already established in the State. The 8000L 48m unit is currently in stock, while the 8000L 36m models set to arrive soon. To express interest or request a demo, contact CNE Ag on 1300 026 603 or visit its new Northam branch at 28 Oliver Street, Northam.