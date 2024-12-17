WA equipment provider Waringa Distribution is hoping to continue to expand its horizons on the east coast after opening a new distribution centre at Wagga Wagga, New South Wales. The new distribution centre will be made up of 2000 square metres of offices and workshop areas, and another 600 square metres of hardstand. Waringa general manger Sam Abbott said the focus of the new facility was to increase servicing support to growers. “The Wagga Wagga distribution centre will mirror our western operations, conducting all assembly and pre-delivery work and providing a centralised parts distribution centre to support the whole network,” he said. Waringa, whose headquarters are in Perth, kicked off in 2015 as Agri-Spread Australia with Irish-manufactured fertiliser and lime spreaders. The business has since expanded to include equipment from brands based in South Africa, Europe and Canada. This includes Elmer’s chaser and in-field storage bins, Equaliser seeding systems for the east coast, Highline Hay Bale and rock handling equipment, Gregoire Besson tillage equipment and Geringhoff header fronts. Once the Wagga Wagga facility is fully operational, Waringa plans to expand and establish another centre in the Northern NSW and Southern Queensland region. “We have a strong intent to listen carefully to different markets and our team is passionate about the equipment ranges we support and working closely with growers, ultimately to help them produce food as productively and cost-efficiently as possible,” Mr Abbott said. “In recent times, there has been good market traction with the Elmer’s grain harvest bins and the Equalizer seeding bars and carts, there has been rapid growth with the Gregoire Besson tillage range, and we are now looking forward to moving forward strongly with the Geringhoff header fronts,” he said.