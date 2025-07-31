A brawl has erupted over the Australian Government’s decision to open the gates to accepting more US beef, with Labor accused of using Australia’s biosecurity standards as a bargaining chip. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shocked farmers and industry leaders last week when he announced the Australian Government would lift an import ban on beef raised in other nations but slaughtered in the US. The move allows beef grown elsewhere — including in Canada or Mexico — to be imported into Australia for the first time in more than 20 years, a move farmers have flagged could pose a biosecurity risk. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the move was a result of a decade-long biosecurity review that found more stringent movement controls had been introduced in the US. “The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry is satisfied the strengthened control measures put in place by the US effectively manage biosecurity risks,” she said. But the cattle industry said it had been blindsided by the decision and received no consultation during the final stages of the review. Cattle Australia deputy Adam Coffey said the body would call for an independent scientific panel to review the decision. “We believe an independent scientific assessment is a sensible and prudent way forward. This must occur before imports commence,” Cattle Australia chief executive Will Evans said. “There is simply too much at stake when it comes to Australia’s world-leading biosecurity status not to get a second opinion. “Given the minister’s confidence she should have no issue appointing an independent panel to take the highest level of precaution in protecting the Australian beef industry.” Meanwhile, the Coalition has called for a Senate inquiry into the Government’s decision. Nationals leader David Littleproud questioned Labor’s claims the move was predicated, accusing Mr Albanese of selling out Australia’s strict biosecurity protections in a bid to woo US president Donald Trump amid his tariffs regime. Australia is facing a 50 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium, a threat of a 200 per cent tariff on pharmaceuticals, and a 10 per cent impost on nearly all other exports to the US, including beef. The Government hopes that lifting the beef ban will help secure a rollback of those measures. Mr Littleproud said a Senate probe would look at the threat of importing beef potentially exposed to diseases, the risk assessment taken by the Government, standards and protocol for US beef imports, and the risk posed by future outbreaks. “The timing of this decision, just as the Prime Minister seeks to obtain a meeting with the US President, is concerning,” Mr Littleproud said. “Our biosecurity cannot be a bargaining tool. The protocol outlining the import conditions, only released today, provide little detail on the science and the traceability requirements.” Ms Collins said Labor had “not compromised on biosecurity at all, in any way, shape or form,” and said Mr Littleproud, a former agriculture minister, would be aware of the review processes. “He would know about the industry engagement that has occurred throughout this process,” she said. US beef had been a long-running irritation for the US President, who singled out Australia during his “Liberation Day” tariff announcement in August — saying Australia had “banned” the product as he announced 10 per cent baseline tariffs on Australian imports. It was just 113 days later that the Australian Government confirmed it would lift the ban — a move Mr Littleproud said had “traded away” biosecurity to fix troubled US relations. Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie labelled the timing as “absolutely exquisite”. US beef was banned in Australia in 2003 after a mad cow disease outbreak and while the ban was lifted in 2019, it came with restrictions on cattle raised in Canada or Mexico. This meant that while US raised beef could enter Australia, beef grown elsewhere was banned due to concerns over its traceability. The US President went on a victory lap when the move was announced last week, claiming his country’s beef would flood the Australian market. US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins also published a statement titled “Make Agriculture Great Again Trade Wins”, labelling it “absurd” that “non-scientific trade barriers” had prevented US beef being sold in Australia. “After many years, Australia has agreed to accept American beef,” Mr Trump said. “For a long time, and even though we are great friends, they actually banned our beef. Now, we are going to sell so much to Australia. Let’s keep the hot streak going. It’s the golden age of America. The other countries that refuse our magnificent beef are on notice.” America’s National Cattlemen’s Beef Association also tied Australia’s relation directly with Mr Trump’s tariffs pressure, saying the organisation was “proud to work with the President to expand markets and fix unfair trade deals”. Trade Minister Don Farrell shot down scepticism around the timing of the Department of Agriculture’s finding that US beef was fair game for importation, claiming it had been a 10-year process. “There’s nothing suspicious about this at all,” he said. “It’s been a 10-year process. The officials at the Agriculture Department have decided that it is appropriate now. This is not a process that’s started since the election of President Trump.” Mr Farrell was forced to backtrack on Monday, July 28, when he admitted he had mistakenly claimed that Donald Trump personally lobbied Mr Albanese to lift restrictions. He mistakenly claimed Mr Trump had raised the issue with Mr Albanese in one of three phone calls the leaders had shared. “Of course, the President of the United States has raised it with the Prime Minister,” he told Sky News. “I couldn’t tell you off the top of my head which of the discussions, but I’m aware that this issue was raised by the President of the United States, but that will not change the way in which we conduct and examine our biosecurity issues.” The Prime Minister later told the ABC that the import ban had only been raised when Mr Trump said it at his Liberation Day tariffs event in April. “He raised it publicly, so his views were well known,” the PM said. By Tuesday, July 29, Senator Farrell had clarified in an interview “I made a mistake” and had confused that White House address with a private conversation between the two leaders. Shadow foreign affairs minister Michaelia Cash added to Mr Littleproud’s calls, saying she, too, would like a Senate inquiry. “We now urgently need an independent review into this decision,” she said. “It could be an independent review. I think it’s incredibly important, based on the responses that Minister Farrell has given ... that we get the department in front of us very, very quickly.”