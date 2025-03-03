WA’s own Boekeman Machinery has been named one of the best CASE IH dealers in the country after “raising the bar” with exceptional customer service and long-lasting relationships. The family-run business — which has five dealerships in the Central Wheatbelt — was named CASE IH Dealer of the Year (three branches or more) at the machinery juggernaut’s annual awards night this month. CNH Australia and New Zealand business director Aaron Bett said Boekeman and the other winners had worked hard to “raise the bar on business excellence”, with an ongoing commitment to both Case IH and delivering exceptional customer service. “It’s no surprise these dealers have risen to the top in the past 12 months,” he said. “All of them have demonstrated a standard of service and performance that CNH is very proud of and customers welcome and have come to expect from such highly skilled, knowledgeable and passionate dealer teams.” Boekeman Machinery first opened its doors in Wongan Hills in 1968 under partnership with Bill and Pam Boekeman before opening a second branch in Dalwallinu in 1970. These days, it has dealerships in Brookton, Dalwallinu, Northam, Wongan Hills and Dowerin, and acts as a dealer for more than two dozen franchises including CASE IH, New Holland Ag, Hardi, Grain King, and more. It is one of the last family-run, large-scale machinery and Toyota dealerships in the Wheatbelt. Dealer principal Tim Boekeman, who is also the chair of the Farm Machinery Industry Association of WA, said it was a privilege to accept the award on behalf of his entire team. “I’d really like to thank our team for all of their wonderful efforts – this award really is for them,” he said. “All of the effort that they’re put in, all the hard work, the after hours calls that they’re taking for our clients to deliver parts and service.” Mr Boekeman also paid tribute to CASE IH and CNH Industrial leaders Bruce Healy, Dean Smart, Glen Fraser and Steve Ogden, saying they he was “really grateful” for invaluable support. CASE IH celebrated its Dealer of the Year Awards at a Gala Ceremony in Sydney on February 25. Dealerships from Australia and New Zealand took out the top awards, with Boekeman the only WA business recognised. New Zealand business Stevenson and Taylor won the top award after being named CNH Dealer of the Year. Other winners included St George Machinery Centre in Queensland, which claimed the title for dealers with one or two branches. Three Rivers Machinery in NSW claimed Parts and Service Dealer of the Year, while NSW and Queensland-based Kenway and Clark was named the CNH Capital Case IH Dealer of the Year award. The Dealer of the Year results are based on a number of different criteria, including finance and business management, performance in sales and marketing, and parts and service, a precision technology focus and total market share.