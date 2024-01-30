Yanmar Agribusiness, a subsidiary of Japan-based Yanmar Holdings, has revealed its e-X1 concept, an electric drive compact agricultural machine designed to achieve zero emissions in agriculture. Within the Yanmar Group, the Yanmar Green Challenge 2050 initiative is driving efforts toward realising a sustainable society. Electric agricultural machines not only offer environmental performance but also the superior quietness and environmental friendliness of electric motors. It promises improved working conditions for night-time, suburban farming, and operations within greenhouses. Yanmar AG unveiled a prototype of its compact electric concept e-X1 at a stakeholder event, with a view to commencing market monitoring by 2025. The machine can accommodate various implements such as rotary tillers and grass cutters at the front and rear, enabling tasks like weeding, mowing, snow removal, and cultivating. Opting for crawlers instead of wheels ensures stable operation on slopes and uneven terrain. With no driver’s seat, the machine guarantees operator safety during agricultural tasks through remote control. The incorporation of autonomous driving features has also been considered in the machine’s make-up. Yanmar AG plans to initiate market monitoring in 2025 and actively progress toward mass-production through rigorous design and testing, with the goal of contributing to the decarbonisation of the agricultural sector. With beginnings in Oska, Yanmar was the first ever manufacturer to succeed in making compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933. A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar was known as a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and big engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, machine tools and components. Yanmark’s global business operations span seven domains. On land, at sea, and in the city, Yanmar provides advanced solutions to the challenges customers face, toward realising a sustainable future. To find out more, view yanmar.com/global/about/.