Minerva Foods’ Tammin abattoir has closed its doors indefinitely, leaving local sheep producers and more than 100 workers in limbo. Minerva Foods Australia CEO Jason McPhail confirmed the closure of the abattoir — the Shire of Tammin’s biggest employer — in a statement sent to stakeholders on Monday. “At this time, MFA have taken the decision to undertake a review of operations at Tammin to fully analyse what further investment is needed,” he said. “Whilst this review is being conducted the Tammin site will not be operating.” Mr McPhail said staff would be “redeployed ” to other MFA facilities “where possible”, and a “small number” would take redundancies. “All existing meat orders will be fulfilled by MFA through their operations in Victoria,” he said. The statement is an almost word-for-word copy of the announcement made by the Brazilian agribusiness giant when its Shark Lake abattoir near Esperance closed its doors in September 2023. At the time of writing, that abattoir is still shut. Tammin Shire president Charmaine Thomson told Countryman the shire knew nothing about plans to close the facility — which processed up to 5000 head of sheep per week — until Monday morning. It comes after Minerva submitted a retrospective development application in November for a gas storage facility on the property, which the document stated would “support its continued use for the purposes of an abattoir”. “The Shire was of the view the facility was improving its facility for the long term,” Ms Thomson said. “It is understood the facility ceased operations immediately (on Monday), however it is understood there are some staff retained on site to finalise admin and care and maintenance.” Ms Thomson said the abattoir was the largest employer in the shire by a “significant margin”. “The Shire is obviously concerned about the closure and the lack of information provided in the company’s statement,” she said. “Not only is there the abattoir, the company also owns and rents housing within the Shire and in adjoining Shires that could be impacted. “The local pub was in discussions with the Shire about reopening and it is thought this action by the company may impact the opening of the pub.” Ms Thomson said the ramifications of the closure were “still being understood” and the Shire was keen to work with Minerva to reopen the facility. Nationals Federal candidate for Bullwinkel Mia Davies on Tuesday called on the WA Government to intervene to keep the Tammin abattoir operational, and warned of the “economic shock” that could result from losing the business. She said Federal Labor’s plan to ban live sheep exports by sea, set to take effect in mid-2028, was to blame for the abattoir’s closure as WA’s flock decreases and confidence leaves the supply chain. “The Albanese Government’s live sheep export ban is already dismantling livelihoods, shuttering businesses, and destabilising rural communities,” she said. “How many more jobs must be lost before action is taken?” Nationals WA candidate for the Central Wheatbelt Lachlan Hunter said the loss of the abattoir would be a “devastating setback” for more than 100 families who relied on the business for work and processing stock. “With great fanfare, the Albanese Labor Government unveiled their so-called live sheep transition package, promising to support local processors and protect regional jobs,” he said. “Yet, just months later, Tammin’s largest employer is shutting its doors. “This is catastrophic. The ripple effect will hit local schools, shops, and essential services hard. This is not just about the abattoir — it is about an entire regional ecosystem that depends on these jobs to survive.” Minerva has operated the Tammin abattoir for the past three years. Mr McPhail said the existing facility had undergone “extensive renewal” in that time, “alongside development of operational, procurement and sales capability”.