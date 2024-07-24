The global demand for Australian beef is rising, according to Meat and Livestock Australia’s latest Global Beef Market Update. The GBMU, developed to help provide a clear picture of the global market, includes analysis of the global economy, weather and input prices as well as information on beef production and trade from major beef exporting countries. According to the GBMU, Australian grainfed exports rose by seven per cent from the first quarter of 2023, while grassfed exports grew by 29 per cent. MLA global supply analyst Tim Jackson said the outlook for Australian exports was strong as a result of market conditions. “Alongside the decline in US production, South American slaughter has been very high as drought conditions persist in key cattle producing regions,” he said. “As conditions normalise, production is likely to decline, further reducing the global supply of beef. “Despite low consumer confidence, unemployment remains low in most advanced countries, and inflation has been falling in most of our export markets. At the same time, a weak Australian dollar has made Australian beef more competitive on the global market.” Mr Jackson said overseas supply dynamics have a “strong impact” on the Australian beef industry. “Australia exported over 70 per cent of beef production in 2023. Although a small part of global production, Australia is a major player in export markets,” he said. “So far in 2024, the United States has emerged as the largest market for Australian beef. “A long running destock in the US has driven American production down. This has boosted demand for Australian beef in the United States itself, but also in Japan and South Korea, where the US competes with Australia for imported share.”