While the Cook Labor Government celebrates its latest State Budget spin, communities across Perth are staring at bare tree stumps and wondering how this was allowed to happen. The truth is heart breaking: more than 3000 mature trees have been ripped from our parks, streets, and backyards, and now the State Government has officially admitted it cannot stop the spread of the polyphagous shot-hole borer. After three years of missteps, inaction and missed opportunities, Labor has waved the white flag on eradication. And with that quiet concession, buried in Budget week announcements, WA has entered the most shameful chapter of its biosecurity history. Let me be clear — this was preventable. The PSHB was first detected in WA in 2021. It’s an invasive pest that bores into and kills trees, threatening not just our urban canopy but also horticultural crops like avocados, citrus, and apples. The implications for our agricultural economy and environmental heritage are profound. But instead of acting swiftly and decisively, the Labor Government delayed, underfunded the response, and ignored the warnings from local governments and experts who were sounding the alarm. The Minister for Agriculture, Jackie Jarvis, now admits eradication is “no longer technically feasible”. That is an extraordinary admission of failure, not just by a Minister, but by an entire Government that allowed a critical threat to spiral out of control. The numbers speak for themselves. More than 4800 trees have been infected across the metropolitan area, including in Kings Park, Hyde Park, Rottnest Island, Perth Zoo, and street canopies that have taken generations to grow. This isn’t just an environmental loss, it’s a community loss. These trees are part of WA’s identity and our suburban life. They provide shade, habitat, climate relief, and beauty. Now, thanks to Labor’s negligence, they’re gone. It’s not through a lack of will to fight from the community. Local governments have been crying out for help and support. But instead of backing them in, Labor buried them in red tape, gag orders, and bureaucratic secrecy. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has kept councils in the dark, hiding critical infestation data behind outdated legislation and refusing to collaborate. When local governments asked for partnership, Labor refused. Now the Cook Government is promising $26.5 million in the next Budget to “manage” the outbreak, but the pest has already escaped the containment phase. This isn’t biosecurity, it’s damage control. To dress this up as some kind of leadership in biosecurity is completely disingenuous. That money could have made a difference three years ago. Back when eradication was still an option. Back when experts said it could still be stopped. But the Government dragged its feet. And now, WA communities are left to deal with the consequences. Consequences that are moving rapidly towards regional areas. What makes this failure even more frustrating is the lack of a proper recovery strategy. There’s no Statewide PSHB Recovery Plan. There is no clear support for treatment research under WA conditions. And still no reform of the Biosecurity and Agricultural Management Act to enable full data sharing and transparency, something local governments and the WA Local Government Association have been calling for repeatedly. In the absence of State leadership, some local councils have taken it upon themselves to trial chemical treatments and develop early intervention systems. The City of Canning, for example, has led the way on this front. Their work is commendable. But it begs the question: why is it left to local governments to lead a response to a Statewide biosecurity threat? As Shadow Minister for Agriculture, I believe this is not just a failure of biosecurity, it’s a failure of government accountability. Biosecurity threats don’t respect council boundaries. They require decisive, coordinated, well-funded action. And most of all, they require leadership. The people of WA deserve answers. They deserve to know why the State Government failed to act decisively when there was still a chance to stop this pest. They deserve to know why local councils were sidelined from critical decisions impacting their communities. And they deserve to know what’s being done now — not just to clean up the mess, but to ensure the next biosecurity threat isn’t bungled in the same way. This is about more than one pest. It’s about confidence in our agricultural future, the integrity of our environmental management, and the willingness of a Government to do its job before it’s too late. The Cook Labor Government has let this one get away. We simply can’t afford to let them do it again. Lachlan Hunter is the WA shadow agriculture minister and the Central Wheatbelt MLA